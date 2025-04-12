Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (April 12, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers can help you save your winning streak. With each puzzle, the New York Times challenges the community to categorize 16 words into four groups, each connected by a theme. However, it is hard to figure out the sets of words within four chances, especially when you don't even know the names of these categories.

Ad

Therefore, this article brings four hints to help readers decipher the names of the categories. You can also cross-check your guesses with the answers in the segment of this article.

Hints for today's NYT Connections (April 12, 2025)

Below are the NYT Connections puzzle hints for April 12, 2025:

All words for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)

Connections Hints Yellow category These words are related to time. Green category These words are related to doing something bad. Blue category These words are popular in American basketball. Purple category These words are related to countries from a particular continent.

Ad

Trending

Also read: Spelling Bee solver

Answers for today's NYT Connections puzzle

The table below has the answers for NYT Connections today:

All NYT Connections answers for today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Answers Yellow category These words refer to a Short Period of Time. The words are Bit, Flash, Sec, and Jiff. Green category These words mean to Do Wrong. The words are Err, Sin, Fall, and Stray. Blue category These are N.B.A Player. The words are Buck, Spur, Net, and Sun. Purple category These are Start of African Countries. The words are Bots, Ken, Came, and Tan.

Ad

Also read: Mini Crossword puzzle

Follow Sportskeeda for more NYT Connections articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subhadip Dey Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games. He has published over 1000 articles for the site, fetching more than 10 million views.



He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.



Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.



When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.



HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also



Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football. Know More

Check out our NYT Connections Helper to get hints and answers for today's connections puzzle.