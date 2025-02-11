  • home icon
Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (February 11, 2025): All puzzle answers

By Subhadip Dey
Modified Feb 11, 2025 00:39 IST
Today
This article provides today's NYT Connections hints and answers (Image via The New York Times)

The hints and answers for today's NYT Connections are out to help you maintain your winning streak in this puzzle game. The New York Times has shared 16 new words for February 11, 2025, wherein you must categorize them into four sets of related words. However, you only get four chances to guess the right answers and the names of the categories are not revealed until you do so.

You need to be on top of your guessing game to solve this puzzle. This article provides four hints to help you decipher the names of the categories.

Today's NYT Connections hints (February 11, 2025)

The table below features the hints for the NYT Connections puzzle on February 11, 2025:

All words for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)
All words for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)
CategoriesHints
Yellow categoryThese words are synonyms for snatching something.
Green categoryThese are some names used to refer to a male.
Blue categoryIf you practice yoga, you should see these objects every day.
Purple categoryThese words come before a three-letter word.
NYT Connections answers for today (February 11, 2025)

Here are the answers to today's NYT Connections puzzle:

All answers for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)
All answers for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)
CategoriesAnswers
Yellow categoryThese are synonyms for Wrest. The words are Yank, Wrench, Jerk, and Tug.
Green categoryThese are synonyms for Buster. The words are Jack, Bud, Man, and Bub.
Blue categoryThese are Yoga Accessories. They are Block, Bolster, Strap, and Map.
Purple categoryThese words come before ___Cap. They are Hub, Mad, Knee, and Night.

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
