Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (February 11, 2025): All puzzle answers

The hints and answers for today's NYT Connections are out to help you maintain your winning streak in this puzzle game. The New York Times has shared 16 new words for February 11, 2025, wherein you must categorize them into four sets of related words. However, you only get four chances to guess the right answers and the names of the categories are not revealed until you do so.

You need to be on top of your guessing game to solve this puzzle. This article provides four hints to help you decipher the names of the categories.

Today's NYT Connections hints (February 11, 2025)

The table below features the hints for the NYT Connections puzzle on February 11, 2025:

All words for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Hints Yellow category These words are synonyms for snatching something. Green category These are some names used to refer to a male. Blue category If you practice yoga, you should see these objects every day. Purple category These words come before a three-letter word.

Trending

Also read: Spelling Bee solver

NYT Connections answers for today (February 11, 2025)

Here are the answers to today's NYT Connections puzzle:

All answers for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Answers Yellow category These are synonyms for Wrest. The words are Yank, Wrench, Jerk, and Tug. Green category These are synonyms for Buster. The words are Jack, Bud, Man, and Bub. Blue category These are Yoga Accessories. They are Block, Bolster, Strap, and Map. Purple category These words come before ___Cap. They are Hub, Mad, Knee, and Night.

Follow Sportskeeda for more NYT Connections-related updates:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out our NYT Connections Helper to get hints and answers for today's connections puzzle.