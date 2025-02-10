  • home icon
Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (February 10, 2025): All puzzle answers

By Subhadip Dey
Modified Feb 10, 2025 00:53 IST
Today
NYT Connections hints and answers for today (Image via The New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (February 10, 2025) should help you save your winning streak. The publisher has provided 16 words that must be categorized into four sets of words based on four categories. However, the names of these categories are not revealed until you determine the answers. Moreover, you only get four chances to do so.

This article provides hints to help you decipher the names of the categories and also features the answers.

Today's NYT Connections hints (February 10, 2025)

The table below features hints for the NYT Connections puzzle on February 10, 2025:

All words for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)
CategoriesHints
Yellow categoryThis is associated with garnishing a dish.
Green categoryThese are scents of one of the most popular alcoholic beverages.
Blue categoryThese words may be used when you are frustrated or fed up with too much of something.
Purple categoryThis category involves words that are not always pronounced the same way.
NYT Connections answers for today (February 10, 2025)

The table below provides answers to today's NYT Connections puzzle:

All answers for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)
CategoriesAnswers
Yellow categoryThis set of words translates to Sprinkle. The words are Shower, Scatter, Pepper, and Dust.
Green categoryThese are Scents of Wine. The words are Aroma, Nose, Bouquet, and Note.
Blue categoryUnder "Aah, Enough!," the words are Mercy, Truce, Stop, and Uncle.
Purple categoryThese are Words Famously Pronounced in Different Ways. They are Aunt, Tomato, Either, and Vase.

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
