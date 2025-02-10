Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (February 10, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (February 10, 2025) should help you save your winning streak. The publisher has provided 16 words that must be categorized into four sets of words based on four categories. However, the names of these categories are not revealed until you determine the answers. Moreover, you only get four chances to do so.

This article provides hints to help you decipher the names of the categories and also features the answers.

Today's NYT Connections hints (February 10, 2025)

The table below features hints for the NYT Connections puzzle on February 10, 2025:

All words for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Hints Yellow category This is associated with garnishing a dish. Green category These are scents of one of the most popular alcoholic beverages. Blue category These words may be used when you are frustrated or fed up with too much of something. Purple category This category involves words that are not always pronounced the same way.

NYT Connections answers for today (February 10, 2025)

The table below provides answers to today's NYT Connections puzzle:

All answers for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Answers Yellow category This set of words translates to Sprinkle. The words are Shower, Scatter, Pepper, and Dust. Green category These are Scents of Wine. The words are Aroma, Nose, Bouquet, and Note. Blue category Under "Aah, Enough!," the words are Mercy, Truce, Stop, and Uncle. Purple category These are Words Famously Pronounced in Different Ways. They are Aunt, Tomato, Either, and Vase.

