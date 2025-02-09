Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (February 9, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers can help you save your winning streak. The New York Times brings 16 words for the community, challenging them to figure out the four given sets, each consisting of four words connected to specific themes. However, since you only get four chances to solve the puzzle, you must be on top of your guessing game to determine the answers.

This article provides four hints to help readers figure out today's themes, which can make solving the puzzle a little easier. You can also check out the answers from the final segment of this article.

Today's NYT Connections hints (February 9, 2025)

The table below provides hints for the NYT Connections puzzle on February 9, 2025:

All words for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Hints Yellow category These words are used to describe something huge. Green category These are used to serve a liquid food item. Blue category These words are used to talk about another human being. Purple category You see these in a genre of films that often involve extraterrestrial creatures.

Trending

Also read: Spelling Bee solver

NYT Connections answers for today (February 9, 2025)

The table below provides answers to the NYT Connections puzzle:

All answers for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Answers Yellow category These words mean Massive. The words are Ginat, Monster, Jumbo, and Super. Green category These are Used when serving Food. The words are Bowl, Pot, Spoon, and Ladle. Blue category These words mean "Sombody." The words are Character, Party, Individual, and Person. Purple category These are Sci-Fi Franchises. The words are Dune, Avatar, Alien, and Tron.

Also read: Mini crossword puzzle

Follow Sportskeeda for more NYT Connections-related updates

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out our NYT Connections Helper to get hints and answers for today's connections puzzle.