Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (February 9, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers can help you save your winning streak. The New York Times brings 16 words for the community, challenging them to figure out the four given sets, each consisting of four words connected to specific themes. However, since you only get four chances to solve the puzzle, you must be on top of your guessing game to determine the answers.
This article provides four hints to help readers figure out today's themes, which can make solving the puzzle a little easier. You can also check out the answers from the final segment of this article.
Today's NYT Connections hints (February 9, 2025)
The table below provides hints for the NYT Connections puzzle on February 9, 2025:
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Also read: Spelling Bee solver
NYT Connections answers for today (February 9, 2025)
The table below provides answers to the NYT Connections puzzle:
Also read: Mini crossword puzzle
Follow Sportskeeda for more NYT Connections-related updates
Check out our NYT Connections Helper to get hints and answers for today's connections puzzle.