  • home icon
  • Mobile Games
  • Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (February 9, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (February 9, 2025): All puzzle answers

By Subhadip Dey
Modified Feb 09, 2025 01:12 IST
Today
All hints and answers for today's NYT Connections hints and answers (Image via The New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers can help you save your winning streak. The New York Times brings 16 words for the community, challenging them to figure out the four given sets, each consisting of four words connected to specific themes. However, since you only get four chances to solve the puzzle, you must be on top of your guessing game to determine the answers.

This article provides four hints to help readers figure out today's themes, which can make solving the puzzle a little easier. You can also check out the answers from the final segment of this article.

Today's NYT Connections hints (February 9, 2025)

The table below provides hints for the NYT Connections puzzle on February 9, 2025:

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

All words for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)
All words for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)
CategoriesHints
Yellow categoryThese words are used to describe something huge.
Green categoryThese are used to serve a liquid food item.
Blue categoryThese words are used to talk about another human being.
Purple categoryYou see these in a genre of films that often involve extraterrestrial creatures.
also-read-trending Trending

Also read: Spelling Bee solver

NYT Connections answers for today (February 9, 2025)

The table below provides answers to the NYT Connections puzzle:

All answers for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)
All answers for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)
CategoriesAnswers
Yellow categoryThese words mean Massive. The words are Ginat, Monster, Jumbo, and Super.
Green categoryThese are Used when serving Food. The words are Bowl, Pot, Spoon, and Ladle.
Blue categoryThese words mean "Sombody." The words are Character, Party, Individual, and Person.
Purple categoryThese are Sci-Fi Franchises. The words are Dune, Avatar, Alien, and Tron.

Also read: Mini crossword puzzle

Follow Sportskeeda for more NYT Connections-related updates

Check out our NYT Connections Helper to get hints and answers for today's connections puzzle.

Quick Links

Edited by Arundhoti Palit
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी