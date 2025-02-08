Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (February 8, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers can save your winning streak. The New York Times has brought 16 words, asking the community to unravel four sets of related words, each of which is based on a theme. However, the publisher does not reveal these categories until you decipher the answers. Furthermore, you only have four chances to do so.
Thus, many players often look for hints to uncover these categories. To that end, the article features four hints to help you in this endeavor. It also contains answers for those who want to crosscheck their guesses.
Today's NYT Connections hints (February 8, 2025)
The table below provides hints for the NYT Connections puzzle on February 8, 2025:
Today's NYT Connections answers (February 8, 2025)
The table below provides answers to the NYT Connections puzzle:
