Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (February 8, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers can save your winning streak. The New York Times has brought 16 words, asking the community to unravel four sets of related words, each of which is based on a theme. However, the publisher does not reveal these categories until you decipher the answers. Furthermore, you only have four chances to do so.

Thus, many players often look for hints to uncover these categories. To that end, the article features four hints to help you in this endeavor. It also contains answers for those who want to crosscheck their guesses.

Today's NYT Connections hints (February 8, 2025)

The table below provides hints for the NYT Connections puzzle on February 8, 2025:

All words for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Hints Yellow category You get this information about players from cards. Green category These are hand motions you might have used on fabric. Blue category These words help you to tell time. Purple category The foodies know these words.

Today's NYT Connections answers (February 8, 2025)

The table below provides answers to the NYT Connections puzzle:

All answers for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Answers Yellow category Based on a Baseball Card. The words are Bio, Stat, Team, and Player. Green category This category is called "Scrunch, as Fabric." The words are Bunch, Gather, Puckle, and Ruffle. Blue category These are Time Adverbs. The words are Later, Soon, Now, and Then. Purple category These words sit before ___ Food. The words are Soul, Fast, Junk, and Finger.

