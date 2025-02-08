  • home icon
Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (February 8, 2025): All puzzle answers

By Subhadip Dey
Modified Feb 08, 2025 00:37 IST
Today
Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (Image via The New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers can save your winning streak. The New York Times has brought 16 words, asking the community to unravel four sets of related words, each of which is based on a theme. However, the publisher does not reveal these categories until you decipher the answers. Furthermore, you only have four chances to do so.

Thus, many players often look for hints to uncover these categories. To that end, the article features four hints to help you in this endeavor. It also contains answers for those who want to crosscheck their guesses.

Today's NYT Connections hints (February 8, 2025)

The table below provides hints for the NYT Connections puzzle on February 8, 2025:

All words for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)
CategoriesHints
Yellow categoryYou get this information about players from cards.
Green categoryThese are hand motions you might have used on fabric.
Blue categoryThese words help you to tell time.
Purple categoryThe foodies know these words.
Today's NYT Connections answers (February 8, 2025)

The table below provides answers to the NYT Connections puzzle:

All answers for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)
CategoriesAnswers
Yellow categoryBased on a Baseball Card. The words are Bio, Stat, Team, and Player.
Green categoryThis category is called "Scrunch, as Fabric." The words are Bunch, Gather, Puckle, and Ruffle.
Blue categoryThese are Time Adverbs. The words are Later, Soon, Now, and Then.
Purple categoryThese words sit before ___ Food. The words are Soul, Fast, Junk, and Finger.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
