  • home icon
  • Mobile Games
  • Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (February 7, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (February 7, 2025): All puzzle answers

By Subhadip Dey
Modified Feb 07, 2025 00:35 IST
Today
We take a look at today's NYT Connections hints and anwers (Image via The New York Times)

By referring to Today's NYT Connections hints and answers, you should once again be able to overcome the puzzle game. The New York Times has shared 16 words, challenging you to categorize them into four sets of words, with each connected to a unique theme. Note that you only get four chances to solve the puzzle and won't have the names of the themes until figuring out the answers.

This article provides four hints to help you decipher the names of the categories. This should make solving the puzzle slightly easier.

Today's NYT Connections hints (February 7, 2025)

The table below provides hints for the NYT Connections puzzle on February 7, 2025:

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

All words for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)
All words for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)
CategoriesHints
Yellow categoryThis is what leaders do.
Green categoryThese things are made of the same material.
Blue categoryThink about that giant from the Arabian Nights.
Purple categoryThese can be used after a color.
also-read-trending Trending

Also read: Spelling Bee Solver

Today's NYT Connections answers (February 7, 2025)

The table below provides answers to the NYT Connections puzzle:

All answers for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)
All answers for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)
CategoriesAnswers
Yellow categoryThis category is called "Be in charge of." The words are Lead, Run, Direct, and Head.
Green categoryThese are things made of rubber. The words are Balloon, Galosh, Eraser, and Tire.
Blue categoryThese words are Associated with the Genie in "Aladdin". The words are Blue, Lamp, Wishes, and Earrings.
Purple categoryThese words come after Red___. The words are Bull, Herring, Cross, and Velvet.

Follow Sportskeeda for more NYT Connections-related updates:

Check out our NYT Connections Helper to get hints and answers for today's connections puzzle.

Quick Links

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी