Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (February 7, 2025): All puzzle answers

By referring to Today's NYT Connections hints and answers, you should once again be able to overcome the puzzle game. The New York Times has shared 16 words, challenging you to categorize them into four sets of words, with each connected to a unique theme. Note that you only get four chances to solve the puzzle and won't have the names of the themes until figuring out the answers.

This article provides four hints to help you decipher the names of the categories. This should make solving the puzzle slightly easier.

Today's NYT Connections hints (February 7, 2025)

The table below provides hints for the NYT Connections puzzle on February 7, 2025:

All words for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Hints Yellow category This is what leaders do. Green category These things are made of the same material. Blue category Think about that giant from the Arabian Nights. Purple category These can be used after a color.

Today's NYT Connections answers (February 7, 2025)

The table below provides answers to the NYT Connections puzzle:

All answers for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Answers Yellow category This category is called "Be in charge of." The words are Lead, Run, Direct, and Head. Green category These are things made of rubber. The words are Balloon, Galosh, Eraser, and Tire. Blue category These words are Associated with the Genie in "Aladdin". The words are Blue, Lamp, Wishes, and Earrings. Purple category These words come after Red___. The words are Bull, Herring, Cross, and Velvet.

