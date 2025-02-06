Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (February 6, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers can help you save your winning streak. As usual, the puzzle contains 16 words that players must categorize into four sets (each with a different theme). However, to make it harder for the puzzlers, the publisher only gives four chances and does not reveal the names of the sets/categories until the puzzle has been solved or all the chances have been exhausted.

This article offers hints to help players decipher the names of the categories. It also brings the answers in the final segment of this article for those who want to crosscheck their submissions.

Today's NYT Connections hints (February 6, 2025)

The table below provides hints for the NYT Connections puzzle of February 6, 2025:

All words for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Hints Yellow category These are the opposite of "tough" or "durable". Green category These words depict splendor/impressiveness. Blue category These share a common physical feature that usually connects a head to a torso. Purple category These people are renowned in a specific musical genre that became popular in the early 20th century.

Trending

Also read: Spelling Bee solver

Today's NYT Connections answers (February 6, 2025)

The table below provides answers to the NYT Connections puzzle:

All answers for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Answers Yellow category These words mean Delicate. The words are faint, Mild, Soft, and Light. Green category These words mean Magnanimous. The words are Grand, Noble, Great, and Lofty. Blue category These are Things with Necks. The words are Bottle, Guitar, Girraffe, and Lamp. Purple category These are First Names in Jazz. The words are Dizzy, Count, Duke, and Cab.

Also read: Mini Crossword puzzle

Follow Sportskeeda for more NYT Connections-related updates

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out our NYT Connections Helper to get hints and answers for today's connections puzzle.