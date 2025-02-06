  • home icon
  • Mobile Games
  • Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (February 6, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (February 6, 2025): All puzzle answers

By Subhadip Dey
Modified Feb 06, 2025 00:41 IST
Today
Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (Image via The New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers can help you save your winning streak. As usual, the puzzle contains 16 words that players must categorize into four sets (each with a different theme). However, to make it harder for the puzzlers, the publisher only gives four chances and does not reveal the names of the sets/categories until the puzzle has been solved or all the chances have been exhausted.

This article offers hints to help players decipher the names of the categories. It also brings the answers in the final segment of this article for those who want to crosscheck their submissions.

Today's NYT Connections hints (February 6, 2025)

The table below provides hints for the NYT Connections puzzle of February 6, 2025:

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

All words for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)
All words for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)
CategoriesHints
Yellow categoryThese are the opposite of "tough" or "durable".
Green categoryThese words depict splendor/impressiveness.
Blue categoryThese share a common physical feature that usually connects a head to a torso.
Purple categoryThese people are renowned in a specific musical genre that became popular in the early 20th century.
also-read-trending Trending

Also read: Spelling Bee solver

Today's NYT Connections answers (February 6, 2025)

The table below provides answers to the NYT Connections puzzle:

All answers for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)
All answers for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)
CategoriesAnswers
Yellow categoryThese words mean Delicate. The words are faint, Mild, Soft, and Light.
Green categoryThese words mean Magnanimous. The words are Grand, Noble, Great, and Lofty.
Blue categoryThese are Things with Necks. The words are Bottle, Guitar, Girraffe, and Lamp.
Purple categoryThese are First Names in Jazz. The words are Dizzy, Count, Duke, and Cab.

Also read: Mini Crossword puzzle

Follow Sportskeeda for more NYT Connections-related updates

Check out our NYT Connections Helper to get hints and answers for today's connections puzzle.

Quick Links

Edited by Niladri Roy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी