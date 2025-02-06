Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (February 6, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers can help you save your winning streak. As usual, the puzzle contains 16 words that players must categorize into four sets (each with a different theme). However, to make it harder for the puzzlers, the publisher only gives four chances and does not reveal the names of the sets/categories until the puzzle has been solved or all the chances have been exhausted.
This article offers hints to help players decipher the names of the categories. It also brings the answers in the final segment of this article for those who want to crosscheck their submissions.
Today's NYT Connections hints (February 6, 2025)
The table below provides hints for the NYT Connections puzzle of February 6, 2025:
Today's NYT Connections answers (February 6, 2025)
The table below provides answers to the NYT Connections puzzle:
