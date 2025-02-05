Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (February 5, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers can save your winning streak. The New York Times brings 16 words every day for puzzle enthusiasts. Players have four chances to figure out as many sets of words, each attributed to different categories. However, since the publisher does not reveal the categories until you solve the puzzle, saving your streak is tough.
To that end, this article brings four hints to help you deduce these categories. You can also crosscheck your answers from the final segment of this report.
Today's NYT Connections hints (February 5, 2025)
The table below provides hints for the NYT Connections puzzle of February 5, 2025:
NYT Connections answers (February 5, 2025)
The table below provides answers to the NYT Connections puzzle:
