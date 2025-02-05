Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (February 5, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers can save your winning streak. The New York Times brings 16 words every day for puzzle enthusiasts. Players have four chances to figure out as many sets of words, each attributed to different categories. However, since the publisher does not reveal the categories until you solve the puzzle, saving your streak is tough.

To that end, this article brings four hints to help you deduce these categories. You can also crosscheck your answers from the final segment of this report.

Today's NYT Connections hints (February 5, 2025)

The table below provides hints for the NYT Connections puzzle of February 5, 2025:

All words for NYT Conneectonsd (Image via The New York Times

Categories Hints Yellow category These words often indicate the perks of a job. Green category These relate to things that draw notice. Blue category You often do these things in a game of cards. Purple category This four-letter word can talk about a name, a noun, or a verb.

NYT Connections answers (February 5, 2025)

The table below provides answers to the NYT Connections puzzle:

All answers for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Answers Yellow category These are Parts of a Compensation Package. The words are Bonus, Salary, Insurance, and Vacation. Green category These words mean Indication. The words are Flag, Sign, tell, and Giveaway. Blue category These are Things to do with a Deck of Cards. The words are Cut, Fan, Deal, and Shuffle. Purple category These words are What "Bill" might refer to. The words are Banknote, Invoice, Beak, and William.

Follow Sportskeeda for more NYT Connections-related updates:

