Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (February 4, 2025): All puzzle answers

By Subhadip Dey
Modified Feb 04, 2025 00:19 IST
Today
Here are today's NYT Connections hints and answers (Image via The New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers can help you continue your winning streak in this puzzle game. The publisher has shared 16 words, challenging the community to categorize them into four sets of words. The New York Times does not reveal the names of the categories until you have figured out the answers. Moreover, you only get four chances to do so.

This article provides certain hints to help you find the names of the categories, making solving the puzzle easier. You can also check your answers from the final segment of this article before submitting them.

Today's NYT Connections hints (February 4, 2025)

The table below provides hints for the NYT Connections puzzle of February 4, 2025:

All words for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)
CategoriesHints
Yellow categoryThese are words used when talking about storing something.
Green categoryWoodworkers and metalworkers often perform these actions.
Blue categoryThese are words often used by sports bookies and gamblers.
Purple categoryThese words are before a body part that we use to type or scroll.
NYT Connections answers (February 4, 2025)

The table below provides answers to the NYT Connections puzzle for February 4, 2025:

All answers for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)
CategoriesAnswers
Yellow categoryThese words mean Conserve. The words are Preserve, Store, Save, and Keep.
Green categoryThese words mean "Smooth using Friction." The words are Buff, grind, File, and Sand.
Blue categoryThese are Sports gambling Terms. The words are Favorite, Spread, Parley, and Under.
Purple categoryThese are Words before "Fingers." The words are Butter, Sticky, Chicken, and Lady.

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
