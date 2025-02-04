Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (February 4, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers can help you continue your winning streak in this puzzle game. The publisher has shared 16 words, challenging the community to categorize them into four sets of words. The New York Times does not reveal the names of the categories until you have figured out the answers. Moreover, you only get four chances to do so.
This article provides certain hints to help you find the names of the categories, making solving the puzzle easier. You can also check your answers from the final segment of this article before submitting them.
Today's NYT Connections hints (February 4, 2025)
The table below provides hints for the NYT Connections puzzle of February 4, 2025:
NYT Connections answers (February 4, 2025)
The table below provides answers to the NYT Connections puzzle for February 4, 2025:
Check out our NYT Connections Helper to get hints and answers for today's connections puzzle.