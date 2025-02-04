Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (February 4, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers can help you continue your winning streak in this puzzle game. The publisher has shared 16 words, challenging the community to categorize them into four sets of words. The New York Times does not reveal the names of the categories until you have figured out the answers. Moreover, you only get four chances to do so.

This article provides certain hints to help you find the names of the categories, making solving the puzzle easier. You can also check your answers from the final segment of this article before submitting them.

Today's NYT Connections hints (February 4, 2025)

The table below provides hints for the NYT Connections puzzle of February 4, 2025:

All words for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Hints Yellow category These are words used when talking about storing something. Green category Woodworkers and metalworkers often perform these actions. Blue category These are words often used by sports bookies and gamblers. Purple category These words are before a body part that we use to type or scroll.

NYT Connections answers (February 4, 2025)

The table below provides answers to the NYT Connections puzzle for February 4, 2025:

All answers for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Answers Yellow category These words mean Conserve. The words are Preserve, Store, Save, and Keep. Green category These words mean "Smooth using Friction." The words are Buff, grind, File, and Sand. Blue category These are Sports gambling Terms. The words are Favorite, Spread, Parley, and Under. Purple category These are Words before "Fingers." The words are Butter, Sticky, Chicken, and Lady.

