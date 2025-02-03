  • home icon
  Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (February 3, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (February 3, 2025): All puzzle answers

By Subhadip Dey
Modified Feb 03, 2025 00:33 IST
Today
Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (Image via The New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers can help you save your winning streak. The puzzle features 16 words, which players must categorize into four sets of related words. Each set of words will be connected by a theme, which you must guess. However, you only get four chances to solve the riddle, making the task extremely difficult.

This article brings four hints to help you identify the categories and solve the puzzle. You can also crosscheck your answers with the final segment of this article.

Today's NYT Connections hints (February 3, 2025)

The table below provides hints for the NYT Connections puzzle of February 3, 2025:

All words for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)
CategoriesHints
Yellow categoryThese words accompany insults to someone, playfully or otherwise.
Green categoryWhen preceded by a particular article, these words indicate something of small quantity.
Blue categoryThese words mean small pieces of fruits to make your food look appealing .
Purple categoryThese words relate to messing up.
NYT Connections answers (February 3, 2025)

The table below provides answers to the NYT Connections puzzle for February 3, 2025:

All answers for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)
CategoriesAnswers
Yellow categoryThese are Comment after an insult. The words are Burn, Snap, Zing, and Ouch.
Green categoryThis category is called "Tiny Amount, with A." The words are Bit, Mite, Little, and Tad.
Blue categoryThese are Bit of Citrus Garnish. The words are Slice, Wedge, Twist, and Zest.
Purple categoryThis category is called "Bungle, With Up." The words are Foul, Muck, Screw, and Louse.

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
