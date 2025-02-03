Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (February 3, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers can help you save your winning streak. The puzzle features 16 words, which players must categorize into four sets of related words. Each set of words will be connected by a theme, which you must guess. However, you only get four chances to solve the riddle, making the task extremely difficult.

This article brings four hints to help you identify the categories and solve the puzzle. You can also crosscheck your answers with the final segment of this article.

Today's NYT Connections hints (February 3, 2025)

The table below provides hints for the NYT Connections puzzle of February 3, 2025:

All words for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Hints Yellow category These words accompany insults to someone, playfully or otherwise. Green category When preceded by a particular article, these words indicate something of small quantity. Blue category These words mean small pieces of fruits to make your food look appealing . Purple category These words relate to messing up.

NYT Connections answers (February 3, 2025)

The table below provides answers to the NYT Connections puzzle for February 3, 2025:

All answers for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Answers Yellow category These are Comment after an insult. The words are Burn, Snap, Zing, and Ouch. Green category This category is called "Tiny Amount, with A." The words are Bit, Mite, Little, and Tad. Blue category These are Bit of Citrus Garnish. The words are Slice, Wedge, Twist, and Zest. Purple category This category is called "Bungle, With Up." The words are Foul, Muck, Screw, and Louse.

