Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (February 2, 2025): All puzzle answers

By Subhadip Dey
Modified Feb 02, 2025 00:32 IST
Today
Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (Image via The New York Times)

The NYT Connections hints and answers for today can help you save your winning streak. The publisher brings 16 words, challenging the community to categorize them into four sets of words related to four themes. However, the publisher only provides four chances for players to solve the puzzle and does not reveal the names of the categories until they do so, making figuring out the answers tough.

This article brings four hints to help you decipher the names of the categories. It also provides the answers to help the readers cross-check their submissions.

Today's NYT Connections hints (February 2, 2025)

The table below provides hints for the NYT Connections puzzle of February 2, 2025:

All words for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)
CategoriesHints
Yellow categoryThese words relates to sadness.
Green categoryThese words can mean a bird or a verb.
Blue categoryThese are some of popular cartoon families.
Purple categoryThis words sits after an English alphabet.
NYT Connections answers (February 2, 2025)

The table below provides answers to the NYT Connections puzzle for February 2, 2025:

All answers for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)
CategoriesAnswers
Yellow categoryThese words mean Dejected. The words are Hangdog, Down, Blue, and Sorry.
Green categoryThese are Birds that are Verbs. The words are Duck, Hawk, Swallow, and Grouse.
Blue categoryThese are TV Comedy families. The words are Griffin, Partridge, Munster, and Pickles.
Purple categoryThese are Words after "K." The words are Mart, Street, Pop, and Swiss.

Edited by Ritoban "Veloxi" Paul
