Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (February 2, 2025): All puzzle answers

The NYT Connections hints and answers for today can help you save your winning streak. The publisher brings 16 words, challenging the community to categorize them into four sets of words related to four themes. However, the publisher only provides four chances for players to solve the puzzle and does not reveal the names of the categories until they do so, making figuring out the answers tough.
This article brings four hints to help you decipher the names of the categories. It also provides the answers to help the readers cross-check their submissions.
Today's NYT Connections hints (February 2, 2025)
The table below provides hints for the NYT Connections puzzle of February 2, 2025:
NYT Connections answers (February 2, 2025)
The table below provides answers to the NYT Connections puzzle for February 2, 2025:
