Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (February 2, 2025): All puzzle answers

The NYT Connections hints and answers for today can help you save your winning streak. The publisher brings 16 words, challenging the community to categorize them into four sets of words related to four themes. However, the publisher only provides four chances for players to solve the puzzle and does not reveal the names of the categories until they do so, making figuring out the answers tough.

This article brings four hints to help you decipher the names of the categories. It also provides the answers to help the readers cross-check their submissions.

Today's NYT Connections hints (February 2, 2025)

The table below provides hints for the NYT Connections puzzle of February 2, 2025:

All words for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Hints Yellow category These words relates to sadness. Green category These words can mean a bird or a verb. Blue category These are some of popular cartoon families. Purple category This words sits after an English alphabet.

Trending

Also read: Spelling Bee solver

NYT Connections answers (February 2, 2025)

The table below provides answers to the NYT Connections puzzle for February 2, 2025:

All answers for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Answers Yellow category These words mean Dejected. The words are Hangdog, Down, Blue, and Sorry. Green category These are Birds that are Verbs. The words are Duck, Hawk, Swallow, and Grouse. Blue category These are TV Comedy families. The words are Griffin, Partridge, Munster, and Pickles. Purple category These are Words after "K." The words are Mart, Street, Pop, and Swiss.

Also read: Mini Crossword puzzle

Follow Sportskeeda for more NYT Connections-related updates

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out our NYT Connections Helper to get hints and answers for today's connections puzzle.