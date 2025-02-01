Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (February 1, 2025): All puzzle answers

  • home icon
Today's NYT Connections hints and answers can help you save your winning streak. The publisher challenges the players to categorize the 16 words they bring into four sets of related words. There are four themes, but the publisher does not reveal the names of the categories until you can figure out the answers. This makes solving the puzzle incredibly hard.

Therefore, this article provides four hints that can help you find the names of the categories. This article also lists the answers so you can cross-check your submissions.

Today's NYT Connections hints (February 1, 2025)

The table below provides hints for the NYT Connections puzzle of February 1, 2025:

CategoriesHints
Yellow categoryThese relate to different sets of colors.
Green categoryYou see these words often in mystery novels.
Blue categoryThese words relate to problems and what you can do to solve them.
Purple categoryThese words sit after two words to complete a phrase.
NYT Connections answers (February 1, 2025)

The table below provides answers to the NYT Connections puzzle for February 1, 2025:

CategoriesAnswers
Yellow categoryThese words are synonyms for Tint. The words are Hue, Tinge, Shade, and Tone.
Green categoryThese are Components of a Mystery. The words are Alibi, Detective, Suspect, and Clue.
Blue categoryThese words mean "Take Issue With." The words are Challenge, Dispute, Contest, and Question.
Purple categoryThese words sits after "Strike A____." The words are Match, Chord, Deal, and Pose.

