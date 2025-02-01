Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (February 1, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers can help you save your winning streak. The publisher challenges the players to categorize the 16 words they bring into four sets of related words. There are four themes, but the publisher does not reveal the names of the categories until you can figure out the answers. This makes solving the puzzle incredibly hard.
Therefore, this article provides four hints that can help you find the names of the categories. This article also lists the answers so you can cross-check your submissions.
Today's NYT Connections hints (February 1, 2025)
The table below provides hints for the NYT Connections puzzle of February 1, 2025:
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Also read: Spelling Bee solver
NYT Connections answers (February 1, 2025)
The table below provides answers to the NYT Connections puzzle for February 1, 2025:
Also read: Mini Crossword puzzle
Follow Sportskeeda for more Monopoly Go-related updates
Check out our NYT Connections Helper to get hints and answers for today's connections puzzle.