Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (February 1, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers can help you save your winning streak. The publisher challenges the players to categorize the 16 words they bring into four sets of related words. There are four themes, but the publisher does not reveal the names of the categories until you can figure out the answers. This makes solving the puzzle incredibly hard.

Therefore, this article provides four hints that can help you find the names of the categories. This article also lists the answers so you can cross-check your submissions.

Today's NYT Connections hints (February 1, 2025)

The table below provides hints for the NYT Connections puzzle of February 1, 2025:

All words for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Hints Yellow category These relate to different sets of colors. Green category You see these words often in mystery novels. Blue category These words relate to problems and what you can do to solve them. Purple category These words sit after two words to complete a phrase.

NYT Connections answers (February 1, 2025)

The table below provides answers to the NYT Connections puzzle for February 1, 2025:

All answers for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Answers Yellow category These words are synonyms for Tint. The words are Hue, Tinge, Shade, and Tone. Green category These are Components of a Mystery. The words are Alibi, Detective, Suspect, and Clue. Blue category These words mean "Take Issue With." The words are Challenge, Dispute, Contest, and Question. Purple category These words sits after "Strike A____." The words are Match, Chord, Deal, and Pose.

