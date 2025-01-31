  • home icon
Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (January 31, 2025): All puzzle answers

By Subhadip Dey
Modified Jan 31, 2025 00:25 IST
Today
NYT Connections hints and answers for today (Image via The New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers can help you save your winning streak. As usual, the puzzle contains 16 words that players need to categorize into four sets (each with a different theme). They will get only four chances to solve the puzzle, and the names of the categories won't be revealed before all their corresponding words have been correctly guessed.

This article offers some hints to help the readers figure out the names of the categories. It also includes the answers for the NYT Connections puzzle of January 31, 2025, for those who need them.

Today's NYT Connections hints (January 31, 2025)

The table below provides hints for the NYT Connections puzzle of January 31, 2025:

All words for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)
CategoriesHints
Yellow categoryThese are used to store things
Green categoryThese relate to the parts of faces that stick out.
Blue categoryThese are typically well-versed in their respective fields of interest.
Purple categoryThese are related to different ways of swimming.
Today's NYT Connections answers (January 31, 2025)

The table below provides answers to the NYT Connections puzzle for January 31, 2025:

All answers for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)
CategoriesAnswers
Yellow categoryThese are Storage Containers. The words are Case, Crate, Chest, and Trunk.
Green categoryThese are Schnozz. The words are Beak, Snoot, Snout, and Honker.
Blue categoryThese people are the Ones with Discerning Taste. The words are Expert, Critic, Connoisseur, and Snob.
Purple categoryThese are Starts of Swimming Strokes. The words are Back, Butter, Breast, and Free.

Edited by Niladri Roy
