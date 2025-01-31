Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (January 31, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers can help you save your winning streak. As usual, the puzzle contains 16 words that players need to categorize into four sets (each with a different theme). They will get only four chances to solve the puzzle, and the names of the categories won't be revealed before all their corresponding words have been correctly guessed.
This article offers some hints to help the readers figure out the names of the categories. It also includes the answers for the NYT Connections puzzle of January 31, 2025, for those who need them.
Today's NYT Connections hints (January 31, 2025)
The table below provides hints for the NYT Connections puzzle of January 31, 2025:
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Also read: Spelling Bee solver
Today's NYT Connections answers (January 31, 2025)
The table below provides answers to the NYT Connections puzzle for January 31, 2025:
Also read: Mini Crossword puzzle
Follow Sportskeeda for more NYT Connections-related updates
Check out our NYT Connections Helper to get hints and answers for today's connections puzzle.