Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (January 31, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers can help you save your winning streak. As usual, the puzzle contains 16 words that players need to categorize into four sets (each with a different theme). They will get only four chances to solve the puzzle, and the names of the categories won't be revealed before all their corresponding words have been correctly guessed.

This article offers some hints to help the readers figure out the names of the categories. It also includes the answers for the NYT Connections puzzle of January 31, 2025, for those who need them.

Today's NYT Connections hints (January 31, 2025)

The table below provides hints for the NYT Connections puzzle of January 31, 2025:

All words for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Hints Yellow category These are used to store things Green category These relate to the parts of faces that stick out. Blue category These are typically well-versed in their respective fields of interest. Purple category These are related to different ways of swimming.

Today's NYT Connections answers (January 31, 2025)

The table below provides answers to the NYT Connections puzzle for January 31, 2025:

All answers for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Answers Yellow category These are Storage Containers. The words are Case, Crate, Chest, and Trunk. Green category These are Schnozz. The words are Beak, Snoot, Snout, and Honker. Blue category These people are the Ones with Discerning Taste. The words are Expert, Critic, Connoisseur, and Snob. Purple category These are Starts of Swimming Strokes. The words are Back, Butter, Breast, and Free.

