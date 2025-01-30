Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (January 30, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers can help you save your winning streak. The publisher challenges the community with 16 words every day. These must be sorted into four categories, each centered around a theme or sharing some connection.
However, since the publisher doesn't reveal what the group themes are until you solve the puzzle, some puzzles can be difficult to solve even for seasoned players.
This article offers four hints to help readers figure out the answers. This makes solving the puzzle a lot easier. However, those who cannot manage to reach a suitable conclusion can check the final segment for all the answers.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Today's NYT Connections hints (January 30, 2025)
The table below offers hints for the NYT Connections puzzle of January 30, 2025:
Also read: Spelling Bee solver
Today's NYT Connections answers for today (January 30, 2025)
The table below provides answers to the NYT Connections puzzle for January 30, 2025:
Also read: Mini Crossword solver
Follow Sportskeeda for more NYT Connections-related updates
Check out our NYT Connections Helper to get hints and answers for today's connections puzzle.