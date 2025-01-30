Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (January 30, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers can help you save your winning streak. The publisher challenges the community with 16 words every day. These must be sorted into four categories, each centered around a theme or sharing some connection.

However, since the publisher doesn't reveal what the group themes are until you solve the puzzle, some puzzles can be difficult to solve even for seasoned players.

This article offers four hints to help readers figure out the answers. This makes solving the puzzle a lot easier. However, those who cannot manage to reach a suitable conclusion can check the final segment for all the answers.

Today's NYT Connections hints (January 30, 2025)

The table below offers hints for the NYT Connections puzzle of January 30, 2025:

All words for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Hints Yellow category Non-concrete feelings about something or someone. Green category Things that are often available at parties. Blue category These phrases are used to describe someone talking continuously about something. Purple category These words contain the names of cities.

Today's NYT Connections answers for today (January 30, 2025)

The table below provides answers to the NYT Connections puzzle for January 30, 2025:

All NYT Connections answers for today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Answers Yellow category These words mean Intangible Quality. The words are Air, Halo, Aura, and Vibe. Green category This category is called "Game Day Fare." The words are Beer, Pizza, Dips, and Wings. Blue category This category is called "Keep Going on about, with "On." The words are Dwell, Insist, Linger, and Harp. Purple category These words are starting with European Capital. The words are Parish, Romeo, Regatoni, and Bernie.

