Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (January 29, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers can help you save your winning streak. Every day, The New York Times brings forth 16 words for the community to categorize them into four sets, each connected by a theme. However, this thread of connection is not revealed until you discover the categories. To do so, you get only four chances.
This article brings four hints to help you figure out the names of the categories which can make it easier to guess the sets of words. You can also check the answers in the final segment of this article.
Today's NYT Connections hints (January 2, 2025)
The table below offers hints for the NYT Connections puzzle of January 29, 2025:
NYT Connections answers for today (January 29, 2025)
The table below provides answers to the NYT Connections puzzle for January 29, 2025:
