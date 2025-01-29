Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (January 29, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers can help you save your winning streak. Every day, The New York Times brings forth 16 words for the community to categorize them into four sets, each connected by a theme. However, this thread of connection is not revealed until you discover the categories. To do so, you get only four chances.

This article brings four hints to help you figure out the names of the categories which can make it easier to guess the sets of words. You can also check the answers in the final segment of this article.

Today's NYT Connections hints (January 2, 2025)

The table below offers hints for the NYT Connections puzzle of January 29, 2025:

All words for NYT Connections today (image via The New York Times)

Categories Hints Yellow category These words mean having the ownership of something in the past. Green category Many of us does one or the other of these things when resting. Blue category These arrived in 2024. Purple category These words sits after a word, that means shelter.

NYT Connections answers for today (January 29, 2025)

The table below provides answers to the NYT Connections puzzle for January 29, 2025:

All answers for today's NYT Connections (image via The New York Times)

Categories Answers Yellow category These words means "Owned." The words are Bore, Held, Had, and Possessed. Green category These are Things you might do in your sleep. The words are Drool, Snore, Talk, and Dream. Blue category These are Movie Series with 2024 releases. The words are Alien, Venom, Wicked, and Gladiator. Purple category These words sit after ___House. The words are Full, Haunted, Gingerbread, and White.

