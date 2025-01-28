  • home icon
Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (January 28, 2025): All puzzle answers

By Subhadip Dey
Modified Jan 28, 2025 00:42 IST
Today
Today's NYT Connections for January 28, 2025 (Image via The New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers can help you save your winning streak. The puzzle has 16 words that must be categorized into four sets. Players get only four chances to figure out the answers, and the categories' names aren't revealed until they do so, making it harder to solve the puzzle.

This article brings hints that can help you decipher the names of the categories and figure out the answers without losing too many chances.

Today's NYT Connections hints (January 28, 2025)

The table below offers hints for the NYT Connections puzzle of January 28, 2025:

All words for NYT Connections of today (Image via The New York Times)
CategoriesHints
Yellow categoryThese words are related to comic elements.
Green categoryThese help you stay fit at the gym.
Blue categoryThese are names of popular candy bars, but missing a common letter.
Purple categoryThese words can sit after a common word (related to how fast something can go) to mean something else.
NYT Connections answers for today (January 28, 2025)

The table below provides answers to the NYT Connections puzzle for January 28, 2025:

All answers for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)
CategoriesAnswers
Yellow categoryThe category is called Funny Person. The words are Joker, Card, Character, and Laugh.
Green categoryThese are Resistance Training Equipment. The words are Band, Dumbbell, bench, and Mat.
Blue categoryThese are Candy bars minus "S." The words are Airhead, Mound, Mar, and Snicker.
Purple categoryThese words sit after Speed____. The words are Bump, Demon, Chess, and Dial.

Edited by Niladri Roy
