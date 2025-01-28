Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (January 28, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers can help you save your winning streak. The puzzle has 16 words that must be categorized into four sets. Players get only four chances to figure out the answers, and the categories' names aren't revealed until they do so, making it harder to solve the puzzle.
This article brings hints that can help you decipher the names of the categories and figure out the answers without losing too many chances.
Today's NYT Connections hints (January 28, 2025)
The table below offers hints for the NYT Connections puzzle of January 28, 2025:
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Also read: Spelling Bee solver
NYT Connections answers for today (January 28, 2025)
The table below provides answers to the NYT Connections puzzle for January 28, 2025:
Also read: Mini Crossword solver
Follow Sportskeeda for more NYT Connections-related updates
Check out our NYT Connections Helper to get hints and answers for today's connections puzzle.