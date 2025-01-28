Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (January 28, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers can help you save your winning streak. The puzzle has 16 words that must be categorized into four sets. Players get only four chances to figure out the answers, and the categories' names aren't revealed until they do so, making it harder to solve the puzzle.

This article brings hints that can help you decipher the names of the categories and figure out the answers without losing too many chances.

Today's NYT Connections hints (January 28, 2025)

The table below offers hints for the NYT Connections puzzle of January 28, 2025:

All words for NYT Connections of today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Hints Yellow category These words are related to comic elements. Green category These help you stay fit at the gym. Blue category These are names of popular candy bars, but missing a common letter. Purple category These words can sit after a common word (related to how fast something can go) to mean something else.

Trending

Also read: Spelling Bee solver

NYT Connections answers for today (January 28, 2025)

The table below provides answers to the NYT Connections puzzle for January 28, 2025:

All answers for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Answers Yellow category The category is called Funny Person. The words are Joker, Card, Character, and Laugh. Green category These are Resistance Training Equipment. The words are Band, Dumbbell, bench, and Mat. Blue category These are Candy bars minus "S." The words are Airhead, Mound, Mar, and Snicker. Purple category These words sit after Speed____. The words are Bump, Demon, Chess, and Dial.

Also read: Mini Crossword solver

Follow Sportskeeda for more NYT Connections-related updates

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out our NYT Connections Helper to get hints and answers for today's connections puzzle.