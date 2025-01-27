  • home icon
  Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (January 27, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (January 27, 2025): All puzzle answers

By Subhadip Dey
Modified Jan 27, 2025 00:30 IST
Today
All NYT Connections hints and answers for today (Image via The New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers can help you save your winning streak. The New York Times challenges the community daily, asking them to categorize 16 words into four sets of related words. However, the publisher will only allow four chances and will not reveal the names of the categories until you figure out the answers.

Therefore, this article brings four hints that can help you decipher the names of the categories and solve the puzzle easily. This copy also brings answers for the puzzle so that you can cross-check your answers before submitting them.

Today's NYT Connections hints (January 25, 2025)

The table below provides certain hints for the NYT Connections puzzle of January 27, 2025:

CategoriesHints
Yellow categoryYou take only this much when trying a new recipe.
Green categoryMother Nature protects her children with these.
Blue categoryThis is a type of Olive Oil.
Purple categoryThink about one of Jack Nicholson's best movies.
NYT Connections answers for today (January 27, 2025)

The table below provides answers to the NYT Connections puzzle for January 27, 2025:

CategoriesAnswers
Yellow categoryThese are Small Amount of Food to Try. The words are Bite, Sample, Mouthful, and Taste.
Green categoryThese are Protective Coverings in Nature. The words are Bark, Shell, Scales, and Skin.
Blue categoryThese are "Extra Virgin Olive Oil". The words are Extra, Olive, Oil, and Virgin.
Yellow categoryThese were Seen in "The Shining."The words are Axe, Twins, Hedge Maze, and Typewriter.

