Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (January 27, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers can help you save your winning streak. The New York Times challenges the community daily, asking them to categorize 16 words into four sets of related words. However, the publisher will only allow four chances and will not reveal the names of the categories until you figure out the answers.

Therefore, this article brings four hints that can help you decipher the names of the categories and solve the puzzle easily. This copy also brings answers for the puzzle so that you can cross-check your answers before submitting them.

Today's NYT Connections hints (January 25, 2025)

The table below provides certain hints for the NYT Connections puzzle of January 27, 2025:

All words for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Hints Yellow category You take only this much when trying a new recipe. Green category Mother Nature protects her children with these. Blue category This is a type of Olive Oil. Purple category Think about one of Jack Nicholson's best movies.

NYT Connections answers for today (January 27, 2025)

The table below provides answers to the NYT Connections puzzle for January 27, 2025:

All NYT Connections answers for today (Image via the New York Times)

Categories Answers Yellow category These are Small Amount of Food to Try. The words are Bite, Sample, Mouthful, and Taste. Green category These are Protective Coverings in Nature. The words are Bark, Shell, Scales, and Skin. Blue category These are "Extra Virgin Olive Oil". The words are Extra, Olive, Oil, and Virgin. Yellow category These were Seen in "The Shining."The words are Axe, Twins, Hedge Maze, and Typewriter.

