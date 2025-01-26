  • home icon
Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (January 26, 2025): All puzzle answers

By Subhadip Dey
Modified Jan 26, 2025 00:22 IST
Today
Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (Image via The New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers can help you save your winning streak. The publisher brings forth the challenge of categorizing 16 words into four sets of related words. However, you will only get four chances to figure out the answers, and the names of the categories won't be revealed until you do so. This makes solving the puzzle incredibly hard.

This article brings four hints to help you decipher the names of the categories so that you can find the answers easily. You can also crosscheck your answers before submitting them from the final segment of this article.

Today's NYT Connections hints (January 26, 2025)

Here are your hints for the NYT Connections puzzle:

All words for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)
CategoriesHints
Yellow categoryThese are things our ancestors learned to eat food.
Green categoryYou do this when you don't want to keep two things together.
Blue categoryThese words are related to a large vehicle.
Purple categoryThink about different dance events.
NYT Connections answers for today (January 26, 2025)

The table below provides answers to the NYT Connections puzzle for January 26, 2025:

The answers for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)
CategoriesAnswers
Yellow categoryThese are Ways to get Food. The words are Farm, Gather, Fish, and Hunt.
Green categoryThese words mean Keep Apart. The words are Cloister, Silo, Seclude, and Seperate.
Blue categoryThese are Parts of a Big Rig. The words are Axles, Tractor, Hitch, and Trailer.
Purple categoryThese are Dance Events Plus a Letter. The words are Bally, Promo, Discog, and Raven.

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
