Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (January 26, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers can help you save your winning streak. The publisher brings forth the challenge of categorizing 16 words into four sets of related words. However, you will only get four chances to figure out the answers, and the names of the categories won't be revealed until you do so. This makes solving the puzzle incredibly hard.
This article brings four hints to help you decipher the names of the categories so that you can find the answers easily. You can also crosscheck your answers before submitting them from the final segment of this article.
Today's NYT Connections hints (January 26, 2025)
Here are your hints for the NYT Connections puzzle:
NYT Connections answers for today (January 26, 2025)
The table below provides answers to the NYT Connections puzzle for January 26, 2025:
