Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (January 25, 2025): All puzzle answers

By Subhadip Dey
Modified Jan 25, 2025 01:05 IST
Today
Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (Image via The New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers can help you save your winning streak. The publisher has brought 16 words, challenging the community to categorize them into four sets of four related words. However, you only get four chances to do so and the names of the categories won't be revealed until you figure out the answers, adding to the puzzle's difficulty.

In this article, we present four hints that can help you figure out the names of the categories. We have also provided the puzzle's answers at the end to help you cross-check before submission.

Today's NYT Connections hints (January 25, 2025)

Here are your hints for the NYT Connections puzzle:

All words for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)
CategoriesHints
Yellow categoryYou learn something new in these things.
Green category If you love skiing, you know these features.
Blue category These words are derived from a different language.
Purple category These words sit after a particular group of letters.
NYT Connections answers for today (January 25, 2025)

The table below provides answers to the NYT Connections puzzle for January 25, 2025:

All answers for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)
CategoriesAnswers
Yellow categoryThese are School Periods. The words are Class, Lunch, Homeroom, and Recess.
Green category These are Features of a Ski Resort. The words are Lift, Mogul, Lodge, and Slope.
Blue category These are Words derived from Japanese. The words Emoji, Karaoke, Ginkgo, and Tycoon.
Purple category These are Words after the Prefix “Tri-”. The words are Angle, Dent, Cycle, and Pod.

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
