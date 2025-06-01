Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (June 1, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers can help you save your winning streak. The 16 words the New York Times brings can be categorized into four groups, each connected to a theme. However, since the publisher does not reveal the names of the themes until you figure out the answers, and only gives you four chances to do so, solving this puzzle can be difficult.

Therefore, this article offers hints that can help you decipher the names or words that might fit into a category. Read on to learn more.

Today's NYT Connections hints (June 1, 2025)

The hints for today's Connections puzzle can be found in the table below:

All NYT Connections words for today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Hints Yellow category These might relate to places where you can get a few drinks. Green category These are different sports, but often performed by one person in succession. Blue category These words relate to confirmation. Purple category These words sit before a four-letter word that can mean emergency cash storage.

Answers for today's NYT Connections puzzle (June 1, 2025)

The table below features the answers for the Connections puzzle for June 1, 2025:

All of the New York Times Connections answers for today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Answers Yellow category These are Local Watering Hole. The words are Establishment, Dive, Joint, and Haunt. Green category This category is called "Compete in Modern Pentathlon." The words are Swim, Fence, Ride, and Shoot. Blue category These words mean Ensure, as a Victory. The words are Cinch, Ice, Guarantee, and Lock. Purple category These words sit before ____Fund. The words are Skush, Trust, Mutual, and Hedge.

