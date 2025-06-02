Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (June 2, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers can help you save your winning streak. The 16 words in the New York Times can be categorized into four different groups, each with a different theme. The publisher does not reveal the names of the categories until you can figure out the answers, that too within four chances.

This article provides four hints to help players decipher the names of the categories, and also lists the answers in the final segment.

Today's NYT Connections hints (June 2, 2025)

The hints for today's Connections puzzle can be found in the table below:

All words for the New York Times Connections puzzle today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Hints Yellow category These words can be synonymous with "adventure". Green category You do these to people you adore. Blue category There is only one vowel in these words. Purple category The first halves of these words are male names.

Answers for the NYT Connections puzzle of today (June 2, 2025)

The table below features the answers for the Connections puzzle for June 2, 2025:

All NYT Connections answers for today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Answers Yellow categories These words mean Expedition. The words are Hourney, Voyage, Oddysey, and Quest. Green categories These words talk about something you Hold Dear. The words are Treasure, Esteem, Prize, and Value. Blue categories These are Words whose only Vowel is "Y". The words are Myrrh, Rhythm, Sphynx, and Nymph. Purple categories These are Names ending in "K" plus words. The words are Frankincense, Markdown, Jackpot, and Nickname.

