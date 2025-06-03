Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (June 3, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers can save your winning streak. The puzzle features 16 words that you must categorize into four groups. However, the publisher does not reveal the names of these categories until you figure out the answers. Besides, since you only have four chances to solve the puzzle, it is hard to find the answers.

Below, we have four hints to help you identify the names of the categories. Once you find the names, solving the puzzle gets easier than usual. We also have the answers at the end of the article.

Today's NYT Connections hints (June 3, 2025)

The hints for today's Connections puzzle can be found in the table below:

All words for the New York Times Connections today (Image via the New York Times)

Categories Hints Yellow category These are done to impress people. Green category These words relate to when things are going well. Blue category These are types of ornaments. Purple category These are things that you can exercise or perform.

Answers for the NYT Connections puzzle of today (June 3, 2025)

The table below features the answers for the Connections puzzle for June 3, 2025:

All answers for the New York Times Connections puzzle of today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Answers Yellow category These words mean to Be Ostentacious. The words are Grandstand, Showboat, Posture, and Swagger. Green category These words mean Copacetic. The words are Fine, OK, Hunky-Dory, and Swell. Blue category These are Kinds of Bracelets. The words are Charm, ID, Friendship, and Tennis. Purple category These are Things You can Practice. The words are Law, Self-Care, Medicine, and Witchcraft.

