Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (June 3, 2025): All puzzle answers

By Subhadip Dey
Modified Jun 03, 2025 01:07 IST
Today
All NYT Connections hints and answers for today (Image via The New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers can save your winning streak. The puzzle features 16 words that you must categorize into four groups. However, the publisher does not reveal the names of these categories until you figure out the answers. Besides, since you only have four chances to solve the puzzle, it is hard to find the answers.

Below, we have four hints to help you identify the names of the categories. Once you find the names, solving the puzzle gets easier than usual. We also have the answers at the end of the article.

Today's NYT Connections hints (June 3, 2025)

The hints for today's Connections puzzle can be found in the table below:

All words for the New York Times Connections today (Image via the New York Times)
All words for the New York Times Connections today (Image via the New York Times)
CategoriesHints
Yellow categoryThese are done to impress people.
Green categoryThese words relate to when things are going well.
Blue categoryThese are types of ornaments.
Purple categoryThese are things that you can exercise or perform.
also-read-trending Trending

Answers for the NYT Connections puzzle of today (June 3, 2025)

The table below features the answers for the Connections puzzle for June 3, 2025:

All answers for the New York Times Connections puzzle of today (Image via The New York Times)
All answers for the New York Times Connections puzzle of today (Image via The New York Times)
CategoriesAnswers
Yellow categoryThese words mean to Be Ostentacious. The words are Grandstand, Showboat, Posture, and Swagger.
Green categoryThese words mean Copacetic. The words are Fine, OK, Hunky-Dory, and Swell.
Blue categoryThese are Kinds of Bracelets. The words are Charm, ID, Friendship, and Tennis.
Purple categoryThese are Things You can Practice. The words are Law, Self-Care, Medicine, and Witchcraft.
About the author
Subhadip Dey

Subhadip Dey

Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games. He has published over 1000 articles for the site, fetching more than 10 million views.

He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.

Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.

When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.

HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also

Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football.

