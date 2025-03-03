  • home icon
  • Mobile Games
  • Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (March 3, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (March 3, 2025): All puzzle answers

By Subhadip Dey
Modified Mar 03, 2025 00:27 IST
Today
We explore all the NYT Connections hints and answers for today (Image via The New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers will help you maintain your winning streak in this puzzle game. The publisher has shared 16 words, challenging players to categorize them into four sets, each connected by a theme. However, you only get four chances to determine the answers. Moreover, the publisher does not reveal the names of the themes.

Ad

This guide shares hints to help you decipher the names of the categories, along with the answers to cross-check your submission and ensure you don't waste any of your chances.

Today's NYT Connections hints (March 3, 2025)

The table below features the hints for the NYT Connections puzzle on March 3, 2025:

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

All words for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)
All words for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)
CategoriesHints
Yellow categoryThese words relate to times when you are relaxing.
Green categoryThese are different formats of one of the most precious metals (also used as a currency in ancient times).
Blue categoryThese are materials of a particular shape.
Purple categoryThese are seen in a popular cartoon series.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Also read: Spelling Bee solver

NYT Connections answers for today (March 3, 2025)

Here are the answers to the NYT Connections puzzle for today:

All answers for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)
All answers for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)
CategoriesAnswers
Yellow categoryThis category is called "Be at Leisure." The words are Chill, Lounge, Rest, and Loaf.
Geen categoryThese are different Formats of Gold. The words are Leaf, Bar, Coin, and Nugget.
Blue categoryThis category is called Cylinder of Material. The words are Bolt, Roll, Scroll, and Reel.
Purple categoryThese are Seen in "The Flintstones". They are Club, Rubble, Dinosaur, and Bone.
Ad

Follow Sportskeeda for more NYT Connections-related updates:

Check out our NYT Connections Helper to get hints and answers for today's connections puzzle.

Quick Links

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी