Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (March 3, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers will help you maintain your winning streak in this puzzle game. The publisher has shared 16 words, challenging players to categorize them into four sets, each connected by a theme. However, you only get four chances to determine the answers. Moreover, the publisher does not reveal the names of the themes.

This guide shares hints to help you decipher the names of the categories, along with the answers to cross-check your submission and ensure you don't waste any of your chances.

Today's NYT Connections hints (March 3, 2025)

The table below features the hints for the NYT Connections puzzle on March 3, 2025:

All words for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Hints Yellow category These words relate to times when you are relaxing. Green category These are different formats of one of the most precious metals (also used as a currency in ancient times). Blue category These are materials of a particular shape. Purple category These are seen in a popular cartoon series.

NYT Connections answers for today (March 3, 2025)

Here are the answers to the NYT Connections puzzle for today:

All answers for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Answers Yellow category This category is called "Be at Leisure." The words are Chill, Lounge, Rest, and Loaf. Geen category These are different Formats of Gold. The words are Leaf, Bar, Coin, and Nugget. Blue category This category is called Cylinder of Material. The words are Bolt, Roll, Scroll, and Reel. Purple category These are Seen in "The Flintstones". They are Club, Rubble, Dinosaur, and Bone.

