Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (March 2, 2025): All puzzle answers

By Subhadip Dey
Modified Mar 02, 2025 00:44 IST
Today
NYT Connections hints and answers for today (Image via The New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers for March 2, 2025, can help you save your winning streak. The New York Times brings 16 words for the community, challenging them to categorize them into sets of four, each related to a specific theme. However, the publisher does not reveal these themes unless you solve the puzzle or exhaust all four chances.

This article provides four hints to help you decipher the day's categories so that solving the puzzle can become a little bit easier for you. This article also provides answers to players who want to crosscheck their submissions.

Today's NYT Connections hints (March 2, 2025)

The table below features the hints for the NYT Connections puzzle on March 2, 2025:

All words for the NYT Connections for today (Image via The New York Times)
CategoriesHints
Yellow categoryThese are different modes on a device we use daily.
Green categoryThese words are often used while talking about avoiding a dangerous situation.
Blue categoryThese words are all represented by a specific letter.
Purple categoryThese words follow an item used to tie things.
NYT Connections answers for today (March 2, 2025)

Here are the answers to the NYT Connections puzzle for today:

All answers for the NYT Connections for today (Image via The New York Times)
CategoriesAnswers
Yellow categoryThese are Cellphone Modes. The words are Airplane, Ring, Do not Disturb, and Vibrate.
Green categoryThese words mean Evade. The words are Dodge, Lose, Escape, and Shake.
Blue categoryThese words are What "W" Might Stand For. The words are Win, Watt, West, and Tungstane.
Purple categoryThese words sit after ____String. The words are Draw, Heart, Ham, and Shoe.
Edited by Arundhoti Palit
