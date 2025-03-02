Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (March 2, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers for March 2, 2025, can help you save your winning streak. The New York Times brings 16 words for the community, challenging them to categorize them into sets of four, each related to a specific theme. However, the publisher does not reveal these themes unless you solve the puzzle or exhaust all four chances.

This article provides four hints to help you decipher the day's categories so that solving the puzzle can become a little bit easier for you. This article also provides answers to players who want to crosscheck their submissions.

Today's NYT Connections hints (March 2, 2025)

The table below features the hints for the NYT Connections puzzle on March 2, 2025:

All words for the NYT Connections for today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Hints Yellow category These are different modes on a device we use daily. Green category These words are often used while talking about avoiding a dangerous situation. Blue category These words are all represented by a specific letter. Purple category These words follow an item used to tie things.

NYT Connections answers for today (March 2, 2025)

Here are the answers to the NYT Connections puzzle for today:

All answers for the NYT Connections for today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Answers Yellow category These are Cellphone Modes. The words are Airplane, Ring, Do not Disturb, and Vibrate. Green category These words mean Evade. The words are Dodge, Lose, Escape, and Shake. Blue category These words are What "W" Might Stand For. The words are Win, Watt, West, and Tungstane. Purple category These words sit after ____String. The words are Draw, Heart, Ham, and Shoe.

