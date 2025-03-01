Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (March 1, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers can help you save your winning streak. The puzzle features 16 words, which you must categorize into four sets, each connected by a particular theme. However, the publisher does not reveal the names of the themes and gives you only four chances to solve the puzzle, making it even harder to figure out the answers.

Below, we have offered four clues to help you figure out the names of categories. Furthermore, we have provided today's New York Times Connections puzzle's solution at the end to help you crosscheck your submissions.

Today's NYT Connections hints (March 1, 2025)

The table below features the hints for the NYT Connections puzzle on March 1, 2025:

All words for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Hints Yellow category These words relate to good luck. Green category These are similar compound words. Blue category These words relate to musicals. Purple category These words sit before a popular term that is associated with cattle ranchers from America.

NYT Connections answers for today (March 1, 2025)

Here are the answers to the NYT Connections puzzle for today:

All answers for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Answers Yellow category These words are Associated with Good Luck. The words are Horseshoe, Penny, Ladybug, and Shamrock. Green category These are To-Bo- Compound Words. The words are Tollbooth, Toolbox, Tomboy, and Towboat. Blue category This category is about Broadway Musicals, Familiarly. The words are Fiddler, Phantom, Merrily, and Sunset. Purple category These are Words Before "Cowboy" in Film and Music. The words are Drugstore, Rhinestone, Midnight, and Space.

