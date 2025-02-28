Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (February 28, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers can help keep your winning streak in the word puzzle game alive. The New York Times presents 16 words daily, and players must categorize them into four categories, each connected by a common theme. However, the challenge lies in the fact that the publisher doesn't disclose the names of the categories.

Ad

This article provides four hints for today's NYT Connections puzzle. These hints will assist you in figuring out the names of the categories, making it easier to solve the puzzle. In the final segment, you'll find the original answers so you can cross-check your submissions.

Today's NYT Connections hints (February 28, 2025)

The table below features the hints for the NYT Connections puzzle on February 28, 2025:

All words for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Hints Yellow category This category is related to indecision. Green category These can be nicknames for a special person. Blue category These words can describe your headspace. Purple category These are parts of metaphors that means approximately the same.



Ad

Trending

Also read: Spelling Bee solver

NYT Connections answers for today (February 28, 2025)

Here are the answers to the NYT Connections puzzle for today:

All answers for the NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Answers Yellow category These words mean to Be Indecisive. The words are Hesitate, Waffle, Yo-Yo, and Waver. Green category These words can be nicknames of a Lovely Person. The words are Angel, Doll, Dear, and Peach. Blue category These words mean Lucidity. The words are Marbles, Sense, Wits, and Mind. Purple category These are Components of Metaphors for Things that Can't be Undone. The words are Bell, Genie, Egg, and Toothpaste.

Ad

Also read: Mini Crossword puzzle

Follow Sportskeeda for more NYT Connections-related puzzle

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out our NYT Connections Helper to get hints and answers for today's connections puzzle.