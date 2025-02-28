  • home icon
  Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (February 28, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (February 28, 2025): All puzzle answers

By Subhadip Dey
Modified Feb 28, 2025 09:26 IST
Today
Today's NYT Connections

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers can help keep your winning streak in the word puzzle game alive. The New York Times presents 16 words daily, and players must categorize them into four categories, each connected by a common theme. However, the challenge lies in the fact that the publisher doesn't disclose the names of the categories.

This article provides four hints for today's NYT Connections puzzle. These hints will assist you in figuring out the names of the categories, making it easier to solve the puzzle. In the final segment, you'll find the original answers so you can cross-check your submissions.

Today's NYT Connections hints (February 28, 2025)

The table below features the hints for the NYT Connections puzzle on February 28, 2025:

All words for NYT Connections today
All words for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)
CategoriesHints
Yellow categoryThis category is related to indecision.
Green categoryThese can be nicknames for a special person.
Blue categoryThese words can describe your headspace.
Purple categoryThese are parts of metaphors that means approximately the same.
NYT Connections answers for today (February 28, 2025)

Here are the answers to the NYT Connections puzzle for today:

All answers for the NYT Connections today
All answers for the NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)
CategoriesAnswers
Yellow categoryThese words mean to Be Indecisive. The words are Hesitate, Waffle, Yo-Yo, and Waver.
Green categoryThese words can be nicknames of a Lovely Person. The words are Angel, Doll, Dear, and Peach.
Blue categoryThese words mean Lucidity. The words are Marbles, Sense, Wits, and Mind.
Purple categoryThese are Components of Metaphors for Things that Can't be Undone. The words are Bell, Genie, Egg, and Toothpaste.
Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
