Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (February 27, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers can help you save your winning streak. The New York Times brings 16 words for the community, challenging players to categorize those into four sets. Each category is connected by a theme, which the publisher will not reveal until you figure out the answers to this puzzle.

This article brings four NYT Connections hints for February 27, 2025, to help the readers decipher the names of the categories. You can also crosscheck your submissions from the answers segment of this article.

Today's NYT Connections hints (February 27, 2025)

The table below features the hints for the NYT Connections puzzle on February 27, 2025:

All words for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Hints Yellow category Related to remote vocal communication between individuals. Green category Important components of your daily transport. Blue category Building blocks of all living organisms. Purple category The second half of each of these words is a measuring unit for either weight or distance.

NYT Connections answers for today (February 27, 2025)

Here are the answers to the NYT Connections puzzle for today:

All answers for NYT Connections today (image via The New York Times)

Categories Answers Yellow category This is how you Contact Via Telephone. The words are Call, Phone, Dial, and Ring. Green category These are Parts of a Car. The words are Belt, Mirrorr, Horn, and Wheel. Blue category These are Levels of Biological organizations. The words are Atom, Organ, Cell, and Tissue. Purple category These words have Endings with Units of Measure. The words are Barefoot, Instagram, Compound, and Thermometer.

