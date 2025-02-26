  • home icon
Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (February 26, 2025): All puzzle answers

By Subhadip Dey
Modified Feb 26, 2025 09:50 IST
Today
All NYT Connections hints and answers for today (Image via The New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers can help you save your winning streak. The New York Times brings 16 words for the community, challenging them to categorize the words into four sets, each connected by a theme. However, the publisher will not tell you the names of the themes until you can figure out the answers, making it harder for the players to solve the puzzle.

However, this article brings four hints that can help you decipher the names of the themes. This should help you find the answers to today's New York Times Connections puzzle easily. You can also crosscheck your submissions from the final segment of the article.

Today's NYT Connections hints (February 26, 2025)

The table below features the hints for the NYT Connections puzzle on February 26, 2025:

All words for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)
All words for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)
CategoriesHints
Yellow categoryThese words are related to spending money.
Green categoryThese words are in the past tense.
Blue categoryThese are symbols we often use in our everyday writings.
Purple categoryThese are almost the names of a famous cartoon family's members.
NYT Connections answers for today (February 26, 2025)

Here are the answers to the NYT Connections puzzle for today:

All answers for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)
All answers for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)
CategoriesAnswers
Yellow categoryThese words mean Expenditure. The words are Cost, Charge, Rate, and Price.
Green categoryThese words indicate a time period. The words are Late, Former, Prior, and Past.
Blue categoryThese symbols are made with Horizontal Lines. The words are Dash, Minus, Hyphen, and Underscore.
Purple categoryThese are Simpson family members with the first letter changed. The words are Barge, Baggie, Pisa, and Comer.
Edited by Aatreyee Aich
हिन्दी