Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (February 26, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers can help you save your winning streak. The New York Times brings 16 words for the community, challenging them to categorize the words into four sets, each connected by a theme. However, the publisher will not tell you the names of the themes until you can figure out the answers, making it harder for the players to solve the puzzle.

Ad

However, this article brings four hints that can help you decipher the names of the themes. This should help you find the answers to today's New York Times Connections puzzle easily. You can also crosscheck your submissions from the final segment of the article.

Today's NYT Connections hints (February 26, 2025)

The table below features the hints for the NYT Connections puzzle on February 26, 2025:

All words for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Hints Yellow category These words are related to spending money. Green category These words are in the past tense. Blue category These are symbols we often use in our everyday writings. Purple category These are almost the names of a famous cartoon family's members.

Ad

Trending

Also read: Spelling Bee solver

NYT Connections answers for today (February 26, 2025)

Here are the answers to the NYT Connections puzzle for today:

All answers for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Answers Yellow category These words mean Expenditure. The words are Cost, Charge, Rate, and Price. Green category These words indicate a time period. The words are Late, Former, Prior, and Past. Blue category These symbols are made with Horizontal Lines. The words are Dash, Minus, Hyphen, and Underscore. Purple category These are Simpson family members with the first letter changed. The words are Barge, Baggie, Pisa, and Comer.

Ad

Also read: Mini Crossword puzzle

Follow Sportskeeda for more NYT Connections-related updates

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out our NYT Connections Helper to get hints and answers for today's connections puzzle.