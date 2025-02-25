Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (February 25, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers can help you save your winning streak. As usual. the publisher has brought 16 words for the players, challenging them to categorize those into four sets of words, each connected by a theme. However, they do not reveal the chosen themes until you can figure out the answers within four chances.

Therefore, players must rely on their guesswork to solve the puzzle, making it harder for them to continue their streak. Thus this article brings four hints to help you figure out the names of the categories so that solving the puzzle gets easier. It also brings the answers so you can crosscheck them before submission.

Today's NYT Connections hints (February 25, 2025)

The table below features the hints for the NYT Connections puzzle on February 25, 2025:

All words for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Hints Yellow category This category of words deals with the eagerness to do something. Green category These words express plurality in different languages. Blue category These things share a shape. Purple category These are linked to the names of various units of currency in a specific Western country.

NYT Connections answers for today (February 25, 2025)

Here are the answers to the NYT Connections puzzle for today:

All answers for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Answers Yellow category These words mean Enthusiasm. The words are Gusto, relish, Zest, and Passion. Green category These are "Many in Different Languages." the words are Beaucoup, Mucho, Molto, and Multi. Blue category These are Rectangular Prisms. The words are Brick, Microwave, Fish Tank, and Shoebox. Purple category These words Rhyme with U.S. Coins. The words are Jenny, Mortar, Lime, and Pickle.

