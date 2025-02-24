  • home icon
Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (February 24, 2025): All puzzle answers

By Subhadip Dey
Modified Feb 24, 2025 10:31 IST
Today
Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (Image via The New York Times)

The NYT Connections hints and answers for February 24, 2025, can help you save your winning streak. The publisher has put out 16 words for the community, challenging them to categorize them into four sets of words connected by a theme. However, the publisher will not reveal the names of the themes until you figure out the answers within your four chances.

To make things easy for you, this article divulges certain hints that can help you decipher the names of the categories. You can also crosscheck your answers for today's NYT Connections before submitting them.

Today's NYT Connections hints (February 24, 2025)

The table below features the hints for the NYT Connections puzzle on February 23, 2025:

All words for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)
CategoriesHints
Yellow categoryThis is how we eat when we are starving.
Green categoryIt is better to not give up under pressure.
Blue categoryThink about tattoos.
Purple categoryThink about different parts of our body.
NYT Connections answers for today (February 24, 2025)

Here are the answers to the NYT Connections puzzle for today:

All answers for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)
CategoriesAnswers
Yellow categoryThese words mean Eat Voraciously. The words are Gobble, Scarf, Gulp, and Wolf.
Green categoryThese words mean Bend under Pressure. The words are Bow, Cave, Buckle, and Give.
Blue categoryThese are Classic Nautical Tattoos. The words are Compass, Mermaid, Swallow, and Anchor.
Purple category These are Body Parts plus Letter. The words are Butte, Hearth, China, and Shrine.
Edited by Abhishek Manikandan
