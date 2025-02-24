Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (February 24, 2025): All puzzle answers

The NYT Connections hints and answers for February 24, 2025, can help you save your winning streak. The publisher has put out 16 words for the community, challenging them to categorize them into four sets of words connected by a theme. However, the publisher will not reveal the names of the themes until you figure out the answers within your four chances.

To make things easy for you, this article divulges certain hints that can help you decipher the names of the categories. You can also crosscheck your answers for today's NYT Connections before submitting them.

Today's NYT Connections hints (February 24, 2025)

The table below features the hints for the NYT Connections puzzle on February 23, 2025:

All words for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Hints Yellow category This is how we eat when we are starving. Green category It is better to not give up under pressure. Blue category Think about tattoos. Purple category Think about different parts of our body.

NYT Connections answers for today (February 24, 2025)

Here are the answers to the NYT Connections puzzle for today:

All answers for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Answers Yellow category These words mean Eat Voraciously. The words are Gobble, Scarf, Gulp, and Wolf. Green category These words mean Bend under Pressure. The words are Bow, Cave, Buckle, and Give. Blue category These are Classic Nautical Tattoos. The words are Compass, Mermaid, Swallow, and Anchor. Purple category These are Body Parts plus Letter . The words are Butte, Hearth, China, and Shrine.

