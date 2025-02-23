Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (February 23, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers can help you save your winning streak. The New York Times puzzle features 16 words that players need to categorize into four sets, each connected by a theme. However, the publisher does not reveal the names of the categories, making it hard to solve the puzzle within four chances.

Ad

This article provides four hints to help decipher the names of the categories and figure out the answers more easily. We have also included a segment discussing the answers for the NYT Connections puzzle for February 23, 2025, so you can cross-check your final submission.

Today's NYT Connections hints (February 23, 2025)

The table below features the hints for the NYT Connections puzzle on February 23, 2025:

All words for NYConnections today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Hints Yellow category These actions can cause wear and tear. Green category These things increase your food's shelf life. Blue category The first meal of the day often includes these ingredients. Purple category Think about proverbs.

Ad

Trending

Also read: Spelling Bee solver

NYT Connections answers for today (February 23, 2025)

Here are the answers to the NYT Connections puzzle for today:

All answers for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Answers Yellow category This category is called "Rub Together." The words are Gnash, Scrape, Grind, and Grate. Green category These are Ways to Preserve Food. The words are Can, Freeze, Ferment, and Pickle. Blue category These are Breakfast Condiments. The words are Butter, Jam, Hot Sauce, and Syrup. Purple category These are Proverbal Things that are Spilled. The words are Beans, Milk, Guts, and Tea.

Ad

Also read: Mini Crossword puzzle

Follow Sportskeeda for more NYT Connections updates:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out our NYT Connections Helper to get hints and answers for today's connections puzzle.