Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (February 23, 2025): All puzzle answers

By Subhadip Dey
Modified Feb 23, 2025 00:24 IST
Today
Today's New York Times Connections hints and answers (Image via The New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers can help you save your winning streak. The New York Times puzzle features 16 words that players need to categorize into four sets, each connected by a theme. However, the publisher does not reveal the names of the categories, making it hard to solve the puzzle within four chances.

This article provides four hints to help decipher the names of the categories and figure out the answers more easily. We have also included a segment discussing the answers for the NYT Connections puzzle for February 23, 2025, so you can cross-check your final submission.

Today's NYT Connections hints (February 23, 2025)

The table below features the hints for the NYT Connections puzzle on February 23, 2025:

All words for NYConnections today (Image via The New York Times)
CategoriesHints
Yellow categoryThese actions can cause wear and tear.
Green categoryThese things increase your food's shelf life.
Blue categoryThe first meal of the day often includes these ingredients.
Purple categoryThink about proverbs.
also-read-trending Trending

NYT Connections answers for today (February 23, 2025)

Here are the answers to the NYT Connections puzzle for today:

All answers for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)
CategoriesAnswers
Yellow categoryThis category is called "Rub Together." The words are Gnash, Scrape, Grind, and Grate.
Green categoryThese are Ways to Preserve Food. The words are Can, Freeze, Ferment, and Pickle.
Blue categoryThese are Breakfast Condiments. The words are Butter, Jam, Hot Sauce, and Syrup.
Purple categoryThese are Proverbal Things that are Spilled. The words are Beans, Milk, Guts, and Tea.
हिन्दी