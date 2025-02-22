Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (February 22, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers can help you save your winning streak. The publisher brings 16 words, challenging the community to categorize them into four sets of words, each connected by a theme. The publisher does not reveal the names of the themes and gives the players only four chances to figure out the answers.

Therefore, this article brings four hints and answers for Today's NYT Connections for February 22, 2025. The hints can help you decipher the names of the categories, and you can crosscheck your submissions from the final segment of the article, which discusses the answers to today's puzzle.

Today's NYT Connections hints (February 22, 2025)

The table below shows the hints for the NYT Connections puzzle of February 22, 2025:

All words for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Hints Yellow category These are the most successful franchises in their respective fields. Green category These help you create different hairstyles. Blue category These items help you create a specific type of art that includes a food item. Green category These words sit after a six-letter word that can indicate the colors of shiny things.

NYT Connections answers for today (February 22, 2025)

Here are the answers to the NYT Connections puzzle for today:

All answers for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Answers Yellow category These are Member of a Team with the most Championships in their Respective Fields. The words are Canadien, Packer, Celtic, and Yankee. Green category These things help to Create some Volume/Texture in Hair. The words are Crimp. Curl. Tease, and Feather. Blue category These are Supplies for Maccaroni Art. The words are Glitter, Macaroni, Glue, and Paper. Purple category These are Words after "Golden." The words are Doodle, Parachute, Goose, and Rod.

