  • home icon
  • Mobile Games
  • Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (February 22, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (February 22, 2025): All puzzle answers

By Subhadip Dey
Modified Feb 22, 2025 00:46 IST
Today
All hints and answers for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers can help you save your winning streak. The publisher brings 16 words, challenging the community to categorize them into four sets of words, each connected by a theme. The publisher does not reveal the names of the themes and gives the players only four chances to figure out the answers.

Ad

Therefore, this article brings four hints and answers for Today's NYT Connections for February 22, 2025. The hints can help you decipher the names of the categories, and you can crosscheck your submissions from the final segment of the article, which discusses the answers to today's puzzle.

Today's NYT Connections hints (February 22, 2025)

The table below shows the hints for the NYT Connections puzzle of February 22, 2025:

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

All words for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)
All words for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)
CategoriesHints
Yellow categoryThese are the most successful franchises in their respective fields.
Green categoryThese help you create different hairstyles.
Blue categoryThese items help you create a specific type of art that includes a food item.
Green categoryThese words sit after a six-letter word that can indicate the colors of shiny things.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Also read: Spelling Bee solver

NYT Connections answers for today (February 22, 2025)

Here are the answers to the NYT Connections puzzle for today:

All answers for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)
All answers for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)
CategoriesAnswers
Yellow categoryThese are Member of a Team with the most Championships in their Respective Fields. The words are Canadien, Packer, Celtic, and Yankee.
Green categoryThese things help to Create some Volume/Texture in Hair. The words are Crimp. Curl. Tease, and Feather.
Blue categoryThese are Supplies for Maccaroni Art. The words are Glitter, Macaroni, Glue, and Paper.
Purple categoryThese are Words after "Golden." The words are Doodle, Parachute, Goose, and Rod.
Ad

Also read: Mini Crossword puzzle

Follow Sportskeeda for more NYT Connections-related updates

Check out our NYT Connections Helper to get hints and answers for today's connections puzzle.

Quick Links

Edited by Virat Fumakia
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी