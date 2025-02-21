  • home icon
  Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (February 21, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (February 21, 2025): All puzzle answers

By Subhadip Dey
Modified Feb 21, 2025 00:36 IST
Today
Today's New York Times Connections hints and answers (Image via The New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers can help you save your winning streak. The publisher brought 16 words, challenging the community to categorize them into four sets, each connected by a theme. However, the publisher does not reveal the names of the themes till you figure out your answers. Furthermore, you will only get four chances to do so.

This article will talk about the NYT Connections hints and answers for February 21, 2025, which can help save your streak. These hints can help you decipher the names of the categories so that solving the puzzle gets easier.

Today's NYT Connections hints (February 21, 2025)

The table below features the hints for the NYT Connections puzzle on February 21, 2025:

All words for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)
CategoriesHints
Yellow categoryThere can be more than one correct way to solve something.
Green categoryThese words relate to collecting crops.
Blue categoryThese tools help you edit images.
Purple categoryThere are different types of these objects for different people.
NYT Connections answers for today (February 21, 2025)

Here are the answers to the NYT Connections puzzle for today:

All answers for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)
CategoryAnswers
Yellow categoryThese are Ways of Solving a Problem. The words are Answer, Remedy, Solution, and Fix.
Green categoryThese words mean Collect, As From an Orchard. The words are Gather, Reap, harvest, and Pick.
Blue categoryThese are Photoshop Tools. The words are Eraser, Lasso, Eyedropper, and Magic Wand.
Purple categoryThese are Objects that may be right- or Left-Handed. The words are Can Opener, Baseball Glove, Golf Club, and Guitar.
Edited by Aatreyee Aich
