Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (February 21, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers can help you save your winning streak. The publisher brought 16 words, challenging the community to categorize them into four sets, each connected by a theme. However, the publisher does not reveal the names of the themes till you figure out your answers. Furthermore, you will only get four chances to do so.

Ad

This article will talk about the NYT Connections hints and answers for February 21, 2025, which can help save your streak. These hints can help you decipher the names of the categories so that solving the puzzle gets easier.

Today's NYT Connections hints (February 21, 2025)

The table below features the hints for the NYT Connections puzzle on February 21, 2025:

All words for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Hints Yellow category There can be more than one correct way to solve something. Green category These words relate to collecting crops. Blue category These tools help you edit images. Purple category There are different types of these objects for different people.

Ad

Trending

Also read: Spelling Bee Solver

NYT Connections answers for today (February 21, 2025)

Here are the answers to the NYT Connections puzzle for today:

All answers for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)

Category Answers Yellow category These are Ways of Solving a Problem. The words are Answer, Remedy, Solution, and Fix. Green category These words mean Collect, As From an Orchard. The words are Gather, Reap, harvest, and Pick. Blue category These are Photoshop Tools. The words are Eraser, Lasso, Eyedropper, and Magic Wand. Purple category These are Objects that may be right- or Left-Handed. The words are Can Opener, Baseball Glove, Golf Club, and Guitar.

Ad

Also read: Mini Crossword puzzle

Follow Sportskeeda for more NYT Connections-related article

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out our NYT Connections Helper to get hints and answers for today's connections puzzle.