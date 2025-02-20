Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (February 20, 2025): All puzzle answers

NYT Connections hints and answers for February 20, 2025, can help you save your winning streak. As usual, The New York Times has presented readers with 16 words, challenging them to categorize them into four separate categories, each connected by a theme. However, you will not know the names of the categories until you can solve the puzzle.

Since you only get four chances to figure out the answers, the stakes are high. To help you retain your streak, this article offers hints to help you figure out what the categories are. At the end, you can crosscheck your submissions from the answers segment of this article.

Today's NYT Connections hints (February 20, 2025)

The table below features the hints for the NYT Connections puzzle on February 20, 2025:

Categories Hints Yellow category Signals that can help save lives. Green category You can do this if it's too late to return home from somewhere. Blue category Related to the earliest part of the day. Purple category Baking-related reference to a popular web series.

Today's NYT Connections answers (February 20, 2025)

Here are the answers to the NYT Connections puzzle for today:

All answers for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Answers Yellow category These are Alert signals. The words are Fire, SOS, Flare, and Signal. Green category These words are used when you want to Spend the Night (At) someplace. The words are Crash, Bunk, Stay, and Sleep. Blue category These are Associated with Early Morning. The words are Dew, Sunrise, Rooster, and Worm. Purple category These are Cookie Cutter Shapes in Squid Game. The words are Circle, Triangle, Star, and Umbrella.

