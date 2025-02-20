  • home icon
  • Mobile Games
  • Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (February 20, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (February 20, 2025): All puzzle answers

By Subhadip Dey
Modified Feb 20, 2025 00:27 IST
Today
All NYT Connections hints and answers (Image via The New York Times)

NYT Connections hints and answers for February 20, 2025, can help you save your winning streak. As usual, The New York Times has presented readers with 16 words, challenging them to categorize them into four separate categories, each connected by a theme. However, you will not know the names of the categories until you can solve the puzzle.

Ad

Since you only get four chances to figure out the answers, the stakes are high. To help you retain your streak, this article offers hints to help you figure out what the categories are. At the end, you can crosscheck your submissions from the answers segment of this article.

Today's NYT Connections hints (February 20, 2025)

The table below features the hints for the NYT Connections puzzle on February 20, 2025:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

All answers for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)
All answers for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)
CategoriesHints
Yellow categorySignals that can help save lives.
Green categoryYou can do this if it's too late to return home from somewhere.
Blue categoryRelated to the earliest part of the day.
Purple categoryBaking-related reference to a popular web series.
Ad

Also read: Spelling Bee solver

Today's NYT Connections answers (February 20, 2025)

Here are the answers to the NYT Connections puzzle for today:

All answers for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)
All answers for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)
CategoriesAnswers
Yellow categoryThese are Alert signals. The words are Fire, SOS, Flare, and Signal.
Green categoryThese words are used when you want to Spend the Night (At) someplace. The words are Crash, Bunk, Stay, and Sleep.
Blue categoryThese are Associated with Early Morning. The words are Dew, Sunrise, Rooster, and Worm.
Purple categoryThese are Cookie Cutter Shapes in Squid Game. The words are Circle, Triangle, Star, and Umbrella.
Ad

Also read: Mini Crossword puzzle

Follow Sportskeeda for more NYT Connections-related updates

Check out our NYT Connections Helper to get hints and answers for today's connections puzzle.

Quick Links

Edited by Abhipsito Das
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी