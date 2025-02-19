  • home icon
  Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (February 19, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (February 19, 2025): All puzzle answers

By Subhadip Dey
Modified Feb 19, 2025 00:34 IST
Today
Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (Image via The New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (February 19, 2025) can help you save your winning streak. The puzzle features 16 words that you must categorize into four sets. However, the publisher only gives you four chances to solve the puzzle.

Since solving the puzzle can be tough, this article brings four hints that can help you decipher the names of the categories. This can make solving the puzzle easier. You can also crosscheck your submissions with the answers provided at the end of the article.

Today's NYT Connections hints (February 19, 2025)

The table below features the hints for the NYT Connections puzzle on February 19, 2025:

All words for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)
All words for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)
CategoriesHints
Yellow categoryYou can see these structures near the sea.
Green categoryThese words related to minor damages.
Blue categoryThink about sounds a clock makes.
Purple categoryThese words sits before another four-letter word.
Today's NYT Connections answers (February 19, 2025)

Here are the answers to the NYT Connections puzzle for today:

All answers for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)
All answers for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)
CategoriesAnswers
Yellow categoryThese are Structures by the Shore. The words are Dock, Lighthouse, Boardwalk, and Wharf.
Green categoryThese are Small Imperfections. The words are Dent, Nick, Ding, and Scratch.
Blue categoryThese are Sounds a Cuckoo Clock Makes. The words are Chime, Ticket, Tock, and Cuckoo.
Purple categoryThese words sits before ___Tail. The words are Pig, Pony, Mock, and Cock.
Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
