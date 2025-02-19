Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (February 19, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (February 19, 2025) can help you save your winning streak. The puzzle features 16 words that you must categorize into four sets. However, the publisher only gives you four chances to solve the puzzle.
Since solving the puzzle can be tough, this article brings four hints that can help you decipher the names of the categories. This can make solving the puzzle easier. You can also crosscheck your submissions with the answers provided at the end of the article.
Today's NYT Connections hints (February 19, 2025)
The table below features the hints for the NYT Connections puzzle on February 19, 2025:
Today's NYT Connections answers (February 19, 2025)
Here are the answers to the NYT Connections puzzle for today:
