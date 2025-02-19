Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (February 19, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (February 19, 2025) can help you save your winning streak. The puzzle features 16 words that you must categorize into four sets. However, the publisher only gives you four chances to solve the puzzle.

Since solving the puzzle can be tough, this article brings four hints that can help you decipher the names of the categories. This can make solving the puzzle easier. You can also crosscheck your submissions with the answers provided at the end of the article.

Today's NYT Connections hints (February 19, 2025)

The table below features the hints for the NYT Connections puzzle on February 19, 2025:

All words for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Hints Yellow category You can see these structures near the sea. Green category These words related to minor damages. Blue category Think about sounds a clock makes. Purple category These words sits before another four-letter word.

Today's NYT Connections answers (February 19, 2025)

Here are the answers to the NYT Connections puzzle for today:

All answers for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Answers Yellow category These are Structures by the Shore. The words are Dock, Lighthouse, Boardwalk, and Wharf. Green category These are Small Imperfections. The words are Dent, Nick, Ding, and Scratch. Blue category These are Sounds a Cuckoo Clock Makes. The words are Chime, Ticket, Tock, and Cuckoo. Purple category These words sits before ___Tail. The words are Pig, Pony, Mock, and Cock.

