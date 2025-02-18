Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (February 18, 2025): All puzzle answers

Reviewing today's NYT Connections hints and answers for February 18, 2025, can help you solve the puzzle without much difficulty. The New York Times has shared 16 words that must be categorized into four sets of words. While each of these sets is connected to a theme, the names remain unknown until you solve the puzzle. Moreover, you only get four chances to do so.
This article shares four hints to help you determine the names of the categories so that solving the puzzle is easier. We also provide the answers for today's puzzle in the final segment to help you crosscheck your submissions.
Today's NYT Connections hints (February 18, 2025)
The table below features the hints for the NYT Connections puzzle on February 18, 2025:
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Also read: Spelling Bee solver
Today's NYT Connections answers (February 18, 2025)
Here are the answers to the NYT Connections puzzle for today:
Also read: Mini Crossword puzzle
Follow Sportskeeda for more NYT Connections-related updates:
Check out our NYT Connections Helper to get hints and answers for today's connections puzzle.