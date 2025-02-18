Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (February 18, 2025): All puzzle answers

Reviewing today's NYT Connections hints and answers for February 18, 2025, can help you solve the puzzle without much difficulty. The New York Times has shared 16 words that must be categorized into four sets of words. While each of these sets is connected to a theme, the names remain unknown until you solve the puzzle. Moreover, you only get four chances to do so.

This article shares four hints to help you determine the names of the categories so that solving the puzzle is easier. We also provide the answers for today's puzzle in the final segment to help you crosscheck your submissions.

Today's NYT Connections hints (February 18, 2025)

The table below features the hints for the NYT Connections puzzle on February 18, 2025:

All words for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Hints Yellow category The words here refer to an empty place or passage. Blue category These words talk about something that you can easily get. Green category When you have eaten enough food. Purple category This is the British way to say these words.

Today's NYT Connections answers (February 18, 2025)

Here are the answers to the NYT Connections puzzle for today:

All answers for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Answers Yellow category These words refer to a Crater. They are Hollow, Pit, Hole, and Cavity. Green category These words refer to Accessible. They are Available, Nearby, Handy, and Ready. Blue category These words refer to Substantial, as a Meal. They are Filling, Solid, Hearty, and Square. Purple category These words refer to Britishism. They are Butty, Fpooty, Chippy, and Telly.

