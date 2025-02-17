  • home icon
Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (February 17, 2025): All puzzle answers

By Subhadip Dey
Modified Feb 17, 2025 00:30 IST
Today
All NYT Connections hints and answers for today (Image via The New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers can help you solve the February 17 (2025) puzzle and save your winning streak in the game. The puzzle contains 16 words, which have to be categorized into four differently-themed sets. However, the publisher does not reveal the names of these themes beforehand, and gives you only four chances to figure out the answers, making it harder to solve the puzzle.

This article offers hints that can help you decipher the names of the categories. It also provides the answers in the final segment, for those who may want to cross-check their guesses.

Today's NYT Connections hints (February 17, 2025)

The table below features some hints for the NYT Connections puzzle on February 17, 2025:

All words for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)
CategoriesHints
Yellow categoryEmployees take these when they feel burnt out at work.
Blue categoryThese words are used to depict non-linear movement.
Green categoryThese are results that you can get in a sport where you roll big, heavy balls towards pins to knock them down.
Purple categoryThese words sit before a common aquatic animal type to mean different species/variants of said animal type.
Today's NYT Connections answers (February 17, 2025)

Here are the answers to the NYT Connections puzzle for today:

All answers for NYT Connections today (Image via the New York Times)
CategoriesAnswers
Yellow categoryThese words mean Time Off. The words are Vacation, Rest, Leave, and Break.
Green categoryThese words mean to Follow a Mandering Course. The words are Curve, Weave, Snake, and Wind.
Blue categoryThese are Bowling Results. The words are Double, Turkey, Strike, and Spare.
Purple categoryThese words sit before ___Fish. The words are Blow, Gold, Sword, and Cat.
Edited by Niladri Roy
