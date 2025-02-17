Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (February 17, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers can help you solve the February 17 (2025) puzzle and save your winning streak in the game. The puzzle contains 16 words, which have to be categorized into four differently-themed sets. However, the publisher does not reveal the names of these themes beforehand, and gives you only four chances to figure out the answers, making it harder to solve the puzzle.

This article offers hints that can help you decipher the names of the categories. It also provides the answers in the final segment, for those who may want to cross-check their guesses.

Today's NYT Connections hints (February 17, 2025)

The table below features some hints for the NYT Connections puzzle on February 17, 2025:

All words for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Hints Yellow category Employees take these when they feel burnt out at work. Blue category These words are used to depict non-linear movement. Green category These are results that you can get in a sport where you roll big, heavy balls towards pins to knock them down. Purple category These words sit before a common aquatic animal type to mean different species/variants of said animal type.

Today's NYT Connections answers (February 17, 2025)

Here are the answers to the NYT Connections puzzle for today:

All answers for NYT Connections today (Image via the New York Times)

Categories Answers Yellow category These words mean Time Off. The words are Vacation, Rest, Leave, and Break. Green category These words mean to Follow a Mandering Course. The words are Curve, Weave, Snake, and Wind. Blue category These are Bowling Results. The words are Double, Turkey, Strike, and Spare. Purple category These words sit before ___Fish. The words are Blow, Gold, Sword, and Cat.

