Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (February 17, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers can help you solve the February 17 (2025) puzzle and save your winning streak in the game. The puzzle contains 16 words, which have to be categorized into four differently-themed sets. However, the publisher does not reveal the names of these themes beforehand, and gives you only four chances to figure out the answers, making it harder to solve the puzzle.
This article offers hints that can help you decipher the names of the categories. It also provides the answers in the final segment, for those who may want to cross-check their guesses.
Today's NYT Connections hints (February 17, 2025)
The table below features some hints for the NYT Connections puzzle on February 17, 2025:
Today's NYT Connections answers (February 17, 2025)
Here are the answers to the NYT Connections puzzle for today:
