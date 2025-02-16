Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (February 16, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (February 16, 2025) can help you save your winning streak. The publisher brings 16 words, challenging the community to categorize them into four sets of related words. Each of these sets is connected to a theme, but you will not know the names of the themes until you figure out the answers.
Since you get only four chances to solve the puzzle, you must rely a lot on your guesses. Thus, to make solving the puzzle a little bit easier for you, this article brings four hints that can help you decipher the names of the categories. You can also check the answers at the end of the article to cross-check your submissions.
Today's NYT Connections hints (February 16, 2025)
The table below features the hints for the NYT Connections puzzle on February 16, 2025:
Today's NYT Connections answers (February 16, 2025)
Here are the answers to the NYT Connections puzzle for today:
