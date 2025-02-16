  • home icon
Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (February 16, 2025): All puzzle answers

By Subhadip Dey
Modified Feb 16, 2025 01:25 IST
Today
Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (Image via The New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (February 16, 2025) can help you save your winning streak. The publisher brings 16 words, challenging the community to categorize them into four sets of related words. Each of these sets is connected to a theme, but you will not know the names of the themes until you figure out the answers.

Since you get only four chances to solve the puzzle, you must rely a lot on your guesses. Thus, to make solving the puzzle a little bit easier for you, this article brings four hints that can help you decipher the names of the categories. You can also check the answers at the end of the article to cross-check your submissions.

Today's NYT Connections hints (February 16, 2025)

The table below features the hints for the NYT Connections puzzle on February 16, 2025:

also-read-trending Trending

All words for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)
CategoriesHints
Yellow categoryThese words mean a small quantity of something or a faint idea
Green categoryThese words mean something goes well with something else.
Blue categoryThese models are controlled by hands.
Purple categoryThink about different breeds of dogs.
Today's NYT Connections answers (February 16, 2025)

Here are the answers to the NYT Connections puzzle for today:

Answers for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)
CategoriesAnswers
Yellow categoryThese words mean Glimmer. The words are Hint, Touch, Trace, and Suggestion.
Green categoryThese words mean “Corresponds Well With.” The words are Complement, Match, Suit, and Fit.
Blue category

These words mean Famous Puppets. The words are Lamb Chop, Punch, Oscar, and Triumph.

Purple categoryThese are Dog Breeds Minus “ER” Sound. The words are Box, Retrieve, Point, and Set.
Quick Links

