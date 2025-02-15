Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (February 15, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers can help you save your winning streak. The puzzle contains 16 words, challenging the community to categorize them into four sets of related words. The publisher only gives four chances to the community and does not reveal the names of the categories until the players can figure out the answers.

This article provides hints to help you decipher the names of the categories, making it easier for you to solve the puzzle. It also provides the answers for players who like to cross-check their guesses before submission.

Today's NYT Connections hints (February 15, 2025)

The table below features the hints for the NYT Connections puzzle on February 15, 2025:

All words for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Hints Yellow category These words relate to gossip. Green category These words are related to keyboards on a certain Apple product line. Blue category These are long-form names of subgenres belonging to a certain musical genre. Purple category These words sit before the name of a kind of baked dessert.

NYT Connections answers for today (February 15, 2025)

Here are the answers to the NYT Connections puzzle for today:

NYT Connections answers for today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Answers Yellow category These words mean Divulge. The words are Blab, Spill, Tell, and Dish. Green category These are Words in a MAC Keyboard. The words are Command, Option, Control, and Return. Blue category These Words Shortened in Rock Genre. The words are Alternative, Progressive, Emotional, and Popular. Purple category These words sit before ___Cake. The words are Cheese, Pan, Cup, and Short.

