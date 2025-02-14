Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (February 14, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers can help you protect your winning streak. The publisher challenges the community to categorize 16 words into four sets of four words daily. Each of these categories is connected to a theme. However, the publisher does not reveal the names of the categories until you can figure out the answers, which makes solving the puzzle incredibly hard.

This article brings four hints to help you decipher the names of the categories. This way, you don't have to rely completely on your guesses. Since you only get four chances to solve the puzzle, these hints can make solving the puzzle easier. You can also go ahead and cross-check your answers from the final segment of this article before submission.

Today's NYT Connections hints (February 14, 2025)

The table below features the hints for the NYT Connections puzzle on February 14, 2025:

Trending

All words for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Hints Yellow category These words relate to being very nice to someone. Green category One particular species of snake, mostly found in desert areas, does these things. Blue category These words are used to startle or surprise someone. Purple category These sound very watery.

Also read: Spelling Bee solver

NYT Connections answers for today (February 14, 2025)

Here are the answers to the NYT Connections puzzle of today:

All answers for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Answers Yellow category These words are synonyms for Mollycoddle. The words are Baby, Pamper, Humor, and Indulge. Green category These are Things a Rattlesnake does. The words are Hiss, Shed, Rattle, and Slither. Blue category These are Words Said to an Unsuspecting Person. The words are Boo, Guess Who, Surprise, and Gotcha. Purple category These are Homophones of Bodies of Water. The words are Bae, See, Creek, and Straight.

Also read: Mini Crossword puzzle

Follow Sportskeeda for more NYT Connections-related updates

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out our NYT Connections Helper to get hints and answers for today's connections puzzle.