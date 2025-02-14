  • home icon
Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (February 14, 2025): All puzzle answers

By Subhadip Dey
Modified Feb 14, 2025 00:19 IST
Today
All NYT Connections hints and answers for today (Image via The New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers can help you protect your winning streak. The publisher challenges the community to categorize 16 words into four sets of four words daily. Each of these categories is connected to a theme. However, the publisher does not reveal the names of the categories until you can figure out the answers, which makes solving the puzzle incredibly hard.

This article brings four hints to help you decipher the names of the categories. This way, you don't have to rely completely on your guesses. Since you only get four chances to solve the puzzle, these hints can make solving the puzzle easier. You can also go ahead and cross-check your answers from the final segment of this article before submission.

Today's NYT Connections hints (February 14, 2025)

The table below features the hints for the NYT Connections puzzle on February 14, 2025:

All words for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)
CategoriesHints
Yellow categoryThese words relate to being very nice to someone.
Green categoryOne particular species of snake, mostly found in desert areas, does these things.
Blue categoryThese words are used to startle or surprise someone.
Purple categoryThese sound very watery.

NYT Connections answers for today (February 14, 2025)

Here are the answers to the NYT Connections puzzle of today:

All answers for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)
CategoriesAnswers
Yellow categoryThese words are synonyms for Mollycoddle. The words are Baby, Pamper, Humor, and Indulge.
Green categoryThese are Things a Rattlesnake does. The words are Hiss, Shed, Rattle, and Slither.
Blue categoryThese are Words Said to an Unsuspecting Person. The words are Boo, Guess Who, Surprise, and Gotcha.
Purple categoryThese are Homophones of Bodies of Water. The words are Bae, See, Creek, and Straight.

Edited by Aatreyee Aich
