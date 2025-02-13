  • home icon
Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (February 13, 2025): All puzzle answers

By Subhadip Dey
Modified Feb 13, 2025 00:40 IST
Today
Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (Image via The New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers can help you save your winning streak. The New York Times presents 16 words every day, challenging readers to make four groups of four words, where each group is connected by a single theme. You will only get four chances to solve the puzzle.

This article brings four hints to help you decipher the names of the categories so that solving the puzzle gets easier. You can also match your guesses with the answers provided in the final segment of this article.

Today's NYT Connections hints (February 13, 2025)

The table below features the hints for the NYT Connections puzzle on February 13, 2025:

All words for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)
CategoriesHints
Yellow categoryThese things help you to create something else.
Green categoryThese words indicate gratitude when followed by a few more words.
Blue categoryThese words indicate relative certainty.
Purple categoryThese words sit before a word that means going somewhere.
NYT Connections answers for today (February 13, 2025)

Here are the answers to the NYT Connections puzzle of today:

All answers for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)
CategoriesAnswers
Yellow categoryThese are synonyms for Template. The words are Blueprint, Model, Mold, and Guide.
Green categoryThese words mean Demonstration, As of Appreciation. The words are Gesture, Token, Expression, and Symbol.
Blue categoryThese are Modal Verbs. The words are Can, Must, Might, and Will.
Purple categoryThese words sit before ___Trip. The words are Guilt, Ego, Power, and Head.

Edited by Abhipsito Das
