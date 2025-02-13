Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (February 13, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers can help you save your winning streak. The New York Times presents 16 words every day, challenging readers to make four groups of four words, where each group is connected by a single theme. You will only get four chances to solve the puzzle.

This article brings four hints to help you decipher the names of the categories so that solving the puzzle gets easier. You can also match your guesses with the answers provided in the final segment of this article.

Today's NYT Connections hints (February 13, 2025)

The table below features the hints for the NYT Connections puzzle on February 13, 2025:

All words for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Hints Yellow category These things help you to create something else. Green category These words indicate gratitude when followed by a few more words. Blue category These words indicate relative certainty. Purple category These words sit before a word that means going somewhere.

NYT Connections answers for today (February 13, 2025)

Here are the answers to the NYT Connections puzzle of today:

All answers for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Answers Yellow category These are synonyms for Template. The words are Blueprint, Model, Mold, and Guide. Green category These words mean Demonstration, As of Appreciation. The words are Gesture, Token, Expression, and Symbol. Blue category These are Modal Verbs. The words are Can, Must, Might, and Will. Purple category These words sit before ___Trip. The words are Guilt, Ego, Power, and Head.

