Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (February 13, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers can help you save your winning streak. The New York Times presents 16 words every day, challenging readers to make four groups of four words, where each group is connected by a single theme. You will only get four chances to solve the puzzle.
This article brings four hints to help you decipher the names of the categories so that solving the puzzle gets easier. You can also match your guesses with the answers provided in the final segment of this article.
Today's NYT Connections hints (February 13, 2025)
The table below features the hints for the NYT Connections puzzle on February 13, 2025:
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Also read: Spelling Bee solver
NYT Connections answers for today (February 13, 2025)
Here are the answers to the NYT Connections puzzle of today:
Also read: Mini Crossword puzzle
Follow Sportskeeda for more NYT Connections-related updates
Check out our NYT Connections Helper to get hints and answers for today's connections puzzle.