Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (February 12, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers can help you save your winning streak. The publisher brought 16 words as usual, asking the community to categorize them into four sets. However, since the names of the categories aren't revealed until you figure out the answers and you have only four chances to do so, you must rely on your guesses.

This article brings four hints to help you figure out the names of these categories so that solving the puzzle gets easier. You can also check the final segment to cross-check your guesses before submission.

Today's NYT Connections hints (February 12, 2025)

The table below features the hints for the NYT Connections puzzle on February 12, 2025:

All NYT Connections words for today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Hints Yellow category These words relate to important documentation. Green category These words relate to performance. Blue category These words relate to the props of a popular animated show. Purple category This category comprises four words that can be dissected and recombined into a new phrase.

Trending

Also read: Spelling Bee solver

NYT Connections answers for today (February 12, 2025)

Here are the answers to the NYT Connections puzzle of today:

All answers for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Answers Yellow category These are Documents of Ownership. The words are Certificate, Deed, Receipt, and Title.

Green category These are Bits in a Variety Show. The words are Dance, Sketch, Song, and Monologue. Blue category These are Props for characters on "The Simpsons". The words are Donut, Skateboard, Paciphier, and Saxophone. Purple category These words are Starting With "Shake, Rattle, and Roll." The words are Android, Shakespeare, Rattlesnake, and Rollerblade.

Also read: Mini Crossword puzzle

Follow Sporteeda for more NYT Connections updates:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out our NYT Connections Helper to get hints and answers for today's connections puzzle.