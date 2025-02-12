  • home icon
Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (February 12, 2025): All puzzle answers

By Subhadip Dey
Modified Feb 12, 2025 00:47 IST
Today
All NYT Connections hints and answers for today (Image via The New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers can help you save your winning streak. The publisher brought 16 words as usual, asking the community to categorize them into four sets. However, since the names of the categories aren't revealed until you figure out the answers and you have only four chances to do so, you must rely on your guesses.

This article brings four hints to help you figure out the names of these categories so that solving the puzzle gets easier. You can also check the final segment to cross-check your guesses before submission.

Today's NYT Connections hints (February 12, 2025)

The table below features the hints for the NYT Connections puzzle on February 12, 2025:

All NYT Connections words for today (Image via The New York Times)
CategoriesHints
Yellow categoryThese words relate to important documentation.
Green categoryThese words relate to performance.
Blue categoryThese words relate to the props of a popular animated show.
Purple categoryThis category comprises four words that can be dissected and recombined into a new phrase.
NYT Connections answers for today (February 12, 2025)

Here are the answers to the NYT Connections puzzle of today:

All answers for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)
CategoriesAnswers
Yellow categoryThese are Documents of Ownership. The words are Certificate, Deed, Receipt, and Title.
Green categoryThese are Bits in a Variety Show. The words are Dance, Sketch, Song, and Monologue.
Blue categoryThese are Props for characters on "The Simpsons". The words are Donut, Skateboard, Paciphier, and Saxophone.
Purple categoryThese words are Starting With "Shake, Rattle, and Roll." The words are Android, Shakespeare, Rattlesnake, and Rollerblade.

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
