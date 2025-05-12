  • home icon
  • Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (May 12, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (May 12, 2025): All puzzle answers

By Subhadip Dey
Modified May 12, 2025 01:38 IST
Today
Here are all the New York Times Connections puzzle hints and answers (Image via The New York Times)

With today's NYT Connections hints and answers, you can maintain your winning streak in this puzzle game. The publisher uploads 16 new words every day on its website, as enthusiasts try to place them into four categories of four words each. You get four chances to solve the puzzle — the names of the categories are not revealed until you do so.

This article provides four hints to help you solve the puzzle. With these hints, you should be able to decipher the names of today's categories or guess certain words from those groups. Check out the final segment of this article for all the answers to today's New York Times Connections puzzle.

Today's NYT Connections hints (May 12, 2025)

The hints for today's NYT Connections are:

All NYT Connections words for today (Image via The New York Times)
CategoriesHints
Yellow categoryYou can find money in these places.
Green categoryThese words relate to hitting a wall or a boundary.
Blue categoryWebsites use these metrics to measure their success.
Purple categoryYou can do these things with your mouth.
Trending

Answers for NYT Connections puzzle (May 12, 2025)

The table below features the answers for today's NYT Connections:

All answers for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)
CategoriesAnswers
Yellow categoryThese words hint at Places to Find Paper Money. They are ATM, Tip Jar, Cash Register, and Wallet.
Green categoryThese words relate to Rebound. They are Bank, Carrom, Bounce, and Ricochet.
Blue categoryThese are Things Tracked By Web Analytics. The words are Click, Page View, Hit, and Visit.
Purple categoryThese are Things You can Do with Your Lips. The words are Curl, Purse, Pucker, and Smack.
About the author
Subhadip Dey

Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games. He has published over 1000 articles for the site, fetching more than 10 million views.

He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.

Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.

When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.

HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also

Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football.

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
