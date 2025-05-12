Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (May 12, 2025): All puzzle answers

With today's NYT Connections hints and answers, you can maintain your winning streak in this puzzle game. The publisher uploads 16 new words every day on its website, as enthusiasts try to place them into four categories of four words each. You get four chances to solve the puzzle — the names of the categories are not revealed until you do so.

This article provides four hints to help you solve the puzzle. With these hints, you should be able to decipher the names of today's categories or guess certain words from those groups. Check out the final segment of this article for all the answers to today's New York Times Connections puzzle.

Today's NYT Connections hints (May 12, 2025)

The hints for today's NYT Connections are:

All NYT Connections words for today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Hints Yellow category You can find money in these places. Green category These words relate to hitting a wall or a boundary. Blue category Websites use these metrics to measure their success. Purple category You can do these things with your mouth.

Answers for NYT Connections puzzle (May 12, 2025)

The table below features the answers for today's NYT Connections:

All answers for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Answers Yellow category These words hint at Places to Find Paper Money. They are ATM, Tip Jar, Cash Register, and Wallet. Green category These words relate to Rebound. They are Bank, Carrom, Bounce, and Ricochet. Blue category These are Things Tracked By Web Analytics. The words are Click, Page View, Hit, and Visit. Purple category These are Things You can Do with Your Lips. The words are Curl, Purse, Pucker, and Smack.

