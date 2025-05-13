Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (May 13, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers can help you save your winning streak. The New York Times publishers upload 16 words daily, challenging the community to categorize them into four groups, each connected by a theme. Each group consists of four words, and players only get four chances to find the answers.

This makes many players look for hints that can help them narrow down their guesses and make solving this puzzle much easier than usual. This article brings such hints to help you interpret the names of these categories. However, if you have lost most of your chances to solve the puzzle, you can check the final segment to find answers to save your streak for today.

Today's NYT Connections hints (May 13, 2025)

The hints for today's NYT Connections are:

All words for the New York Times Connections puzzle today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Hints Yellow category These are places where we buy things. Green category These are types of an Italian dish. Blue category The endings of these words are colorful. Purple category These words sit before a word and the complete word is related to cleaning.

Answers for NYT Connections puzzle (May 13, 2025)

The table below features the answers for today's NYT Connections:

All answers for today's New York Times Connections puzzle (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Answers Yellow category These are Places to Shop. The words are Bazaar, Market, Fair, and Outlet. Green category These are Kinds of Pizza. The words are Hawaiian, Supreme, Plain, and Veggie. Blue category These words are Ending with Colors. The words are Evergreen, Marigold, Infrared, and Quicksilver. Purple category These words sit before ____Cleaner. The words are Dry, Vacuum, Bathroom, and Pipe.

