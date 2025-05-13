  • home icon
  Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (May 13, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (May 13, 2025): All puzzle answers

By Subhadip Dey
Modified May 13, 2025 00:28 IST
Today
All hints and answers for today's New York Times (Image via The New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers can help you save your winning streak. The New York Times publishers upload 16 words daily, challenging the community to categorize them into four groups, each connected by a theme. Each group consists of four words, and players only get four chances to find the answers.

This makes many players look for hints that can help them narrow down their guesses and make solving this puzzle much easier than usual. This article brings such hints to help you interpret the names of these categories. However, if you have lost most of your chances to solve the puzzle, you can check the final segment to find answers to save your streak for today.

Today's NYT Connections hints (May 13, 2025)

The hints for today's NYT Connections are:

All words for the New York Times Connections puzzle today (Image via The New York Times)
CategoriesHints
Yellow categoryThese are places where we buy things.
Green categoryThese are types of an Italian dish.
Blue categoryThe endings of these words are colorful.
Purple categoryThese words sit before a word and the complete word is related to cleaning.

Answers for NYT Connections puzzle (May 13, 2025)

The table below features the answers for today's NYT Connections:

All answers for today&#039;s New York Times Connections puzzle (Image via The New York Times)
CategoriesAnswers
Yellow categoryThese are Places to Shop. The words are Bazaar, Market, Fair, and Outlet.
Green categoryThese are Kinds of Pizza. The words are Hawaiian, Supreme, Plain, and Veggie.
Blue categoryThese words are Ending with Colors. The words are Evergreen, Marigold, Infrared, and Quicksilver.
Purple categoryThese words sit before ____Cleaner. The words are Dry, Vacuum, Bathroom, and Pipe.

About the author
Subhadip Dey

Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games. He has published over 1000 articles for the site, fetching more than 10 million views.

He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.

Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.

When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.

HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also

Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football.

