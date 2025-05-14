  • home icon
Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (May 14, 2025): All puzzle answers

By Subhadip Dey
Modified May 14, 2025 00:27 IST
Today
This article provides all NYT Connections hints and answers for May 14, 2025 (Image via The New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers can help you maintain your winning streak. The publisher offers you four chances to categorize 16 words into four groups. However, The New York Times does not reveal the names of the categories, making it difficult to guess the answers. Thus, many players seek hints to help them make more specific guesses.

This article provides four hints to help you determine the names of the categories to make solving the puzzle easier. Read on to explore more about the NYT Connections puzzle for May 14, 2025.

Today's NYT Connections hints (May 14, 2025)

The hints for today's NYT Connections are:

All the words for the New York Times Connections puzzle today (Image via The New York Times)
CategoriesHints
Yellow categoryThese actions help you to bring something close.
Green categoryThese are the first half of words.
Blue categoryThese words relate to animal protagonists.
Purple categoryThere are silent letters in these words.
also-read-trending Trending

Answers for NYT Connections puzzle (May 14, 2025)

The table below features the answers for today's NYT Connections:

All NYT Connections answers for today (Image via The New York Times)
CategoriesAnswers
Blue categoryThese are Titular Talking Animals of Film. They are Babe, Dumbo, Ted, and Bolt.
Yellow categoryThese words mean to Absorb using Capillary Actions. They are Draw, Suck, Pull, and Wick.
Green categoryThese are Greek Prefixes. The words are Hyper, Meta, Kilo, and Neo.
Purple categoryThese words are Starting with Silent Letters. They are Gnome, Mnemonic, Knee, and Psyche.
About the author
Subhadip Dey

Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games. He has published over 1000 articles for the site, fetching more than 10 million views.

He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.

Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.

When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.

HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also

Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football.

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
