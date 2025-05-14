Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (May 14, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers can help you maintain your winning streak. The publisher offers you four chances to categorize 16 words into four groups. However, The New York Times does not reveal the names of the categories, making it difficult to guess the answers. Thus, many players seek hints to help them make more specific guesses.

This article provides four hints to help you determine the names of the categories to make solving the puzzle easier. Read on to explore more about the NYT Connections puzzle for May 14, 2025.

Today's NYT Connections hints (May 14, 2025)

The hints for today's NYT Connections are:

All the words for the New York Times Connections puzzle today

Categories Hints Yellow category These actions help you to bring something close. Green category These are the first half of words. Blue category These words relate to animal protagonists. Purple category There are silent letters in these words.

Answers for NYT Connections puzzle (May 14, 2025)

The table below features the answers for today's NYT Connections:

All NYT Connections answers for today

Categories Answers Blue category These are Titular Talking Animals of Film. They are Babe, Dumbo, Ted, and Bolt. Yellow category These words mean to Absorb using Capillary Actions. They are Draw, Suck, Pull, and Wick. Green category These are Greek Prefixes. The words are Hyper, Meta, Kilo, and Neo. Purple category These words are Starting with Silent Letters. They are Gnome, Mnemonic, Knee, and Psyche.

