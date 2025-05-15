Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (May 15, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers can help you save your winning streak. The puzzle brings 16 words for the community daily, challenging players to categorize them into four groups using only four chances. The publisher does not reveal the names/themes of the categories until you figure out the answers.

Ad

This article offers four hints to help you deduce the names of these categories or the words that might fit them. We have also provided the answers in the final segment, in case you want to cross-check your guesses before submitting them.

Today's NYT Connections hints (May 15, 2025)

The hints for the latest NYT Connections puzzle can be found in the table below:

All NYT Connections words for today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Hints Yellow category These help you form informed decisions. Green category These are variations of frozen water. Blue category Some famous musical theatre titles end with these words. Purple category These words sit after a four-letter word that means "original" or "genuine".

Ad

Trending

Also read: Spelling Bee solver

Answers for NYT Connections puzzle (May 15, 2025)

The table below features the answers for NYT Connections today:

All NYT Connections answers for today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Answers Yellow category These are the Rationale. The words are Basis, Grounds, Reason, and Foundation. Green category These are Types of Snow. The words are Crust, Powder, Ice, and Slush. Blue category These are Last Words of Famous Opera Titles. The words are Seville, Butterfly, Flute, and Bess. Purple category These words sit after Real___. The words are Madrid, Deal, Estate, and World.

Ad

Also read: Mini Crossword puzzle

Follow Sportskeeda for more NYT Connections-related articles

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subhadip Dey Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games. He has published over 1000 articles for the site, fetching more than 10 million views.



He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.



Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.



When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.



HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also



Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football. Know More

Check out our NYT Connections Helper to get hints and answers for today's connections puzzle.