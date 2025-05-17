Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (May 17, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers can help you save your winning streak. As usual, the publisher has presented 16 words that must be categorized into four groups within four chances. No hints are given beforehand, making it harder to guess the themes of the categories and solve the puzzle.

This article offers some hints to help you guess what each category is about and the words that fit them. You can also find the answers for today's puzzle in the final segment.

Today's NYT Connections hints (May 17, 2025)

The hints for the latest NYT Connections puzzle can be found in the table below:

All NYT Connections words for today (Image via the New York Times)

Categories Hints Yellow category These words are related to how we categorize living things. Green category These instruments/apparatuses are often seen in science labs and have markings on them to help users measure things. Blue category These are different types of an aquatic, flightless bird. Purple category Being preceded by a specific vowel can change the meanings of these words.

Answers for NYT Connections puzzle (May 17, 2025)

The table below features the answers for NYT Connections today:

All NYT Connections answers for today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Answers Yellow category These are Member of a Kingdom in Taxonomy. The words are Animal, Fungus, Bacteria, and Plant. Green category These are Graduated Instruments. The words are Protractor, Ruler, Beaker, and Syringe. Blue category These are Kinds of Penguins. The words are Chinstrap, King, Emperor, and Macaroni. Purple category These are "E" Things. The words are Commerce, Scooter, Mail, and Signature.

