Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (May 16, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers can help you save your winning streak. The 16 words that the New York Times publishes every day on the website can be categorized into four groups of four words. Each of these categories is connected by a theme, so it is easy to solve the puzzle if you can identify these themes.

Ad

Moreover, the publisher gives four chances to guess the names of the four categories. This makes solving the puzzle challenging for many players.

Therefore, this article brings four hints to help you decipher the names of these categories. These hints should help you narrow down your guesses. Read on to explore more.

Today's NYT Connections hints (May 16, 2025)

The hints for the latest NYT Connections puzzle can be found in the table below:

Ad

Trending

All NYT Connections words for today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Hints Yellow category These words are related to the plant kingdom. Green category These words relate to ceasing or quitting. Blue category These words are associated with a particular male farm animal. Purple category The second parts of these words relate to construction.

Ad

Also read: Spelling Bee solver

Answers for NYT Connections puzzle (May 16, 2025)

The table below features the answers for today's NYT Connections:

All NYT Connections answers for today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Answers Yellow category These are Kinds of Plants. The words are Herb, Tree, Shrub, and Vine. Green category These words mean to Discontinue. The words are Dissolve, End, Sunset, and Scrap. Blue category These words are Associated with Bulls. The words are Michael Jordan, Tauras, Wall Street, and Rodeo. Purple category These words End with Building Materials. The words are Hollywood, Kubrick, Hourglass, and Neuroplastic.

Ad

Also read: Mini Crossword puzzle

Follow Sportskeeda for more NYT Connections updates

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subhadip Dey Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games. He has published over 1000 articles for the site, fetching more than 10 million views.



He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.



Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.



When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.



HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also



Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football. Know More

Check out our NYT Connections Helper to get hints and answers for today's connections puzzle.