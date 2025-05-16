  • home icon
Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (May 16, 2025): All puzzle answers

By Subhadip Dey
Modified May 16, 2025 00:24 IST
Today
All NYT Connections hints and answers for today (Image via The New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers can help you save your winning streak. The 16 words that the New York Times publishes every day on the website can be categorized into four groups of four words. Each of these categories is connected by a theme, so it is easy to solve the puzzle if you can identify these themes.

Moreover, the publisher gives four chances to guess the names of the four categories. This makes solving the puzzle challenging for many players.

Therefore, this article brings four hints to help you decipher the names of these categories. These hints should help you narrow down your guesses. Read on to explore more.

Today's NYT Connections hints (May 16, 2025)

The hints for the latest NYT Connections puzzle can be found in the table below:

All NYT Connections words for today (Image via The New York Times)
CategoriesHints
Yellow categoryThese words are related to the plant kingdom.
Green categoryThese words relate to ceasing or quitting.
Blue categoryThese words are associated with a particular male farm animal.
Purple categoryThe second parts of these words relate to construction.
Answers for NYT Connections puzzle (May 16, 2025)

The table below features the answers for today's NYT Connections:

All NYT Connections answers for today (Image via The New York Times)
CategoriesAnswers
Yellow categoryThese are Kinds of Plants. The words are Herb, Tree, Shrub, and Vine.
Green categoryThese words mean to Discontinue. The words are Dissolve, End, Sunset, and Scrap.
Blue categoryThese words are Associated with Bulls. The words are Michael Jordan, Tauras, Wall Street, and Rodeo.
Purple categoryThese words End with Building Materials. The words are Hollywood, Kubrick, Hourglass, and Neuroplastic.
Subhadip Dey

Subhadip Dey

Edited by Aatreyee Aich
