Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (May 18, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers can save your winning streak. The New York Times brings 16 words for puzzle enthusiasts worldwide, challenging them to classify these into four different categories. Each category has four words connected by a theme. However, the publisher does not reveal these themes until you can solve the puzzle.

Coupled with that, there are only four chances to unravel these categories. Thus, this article brings four hints to help save your winning streak. Read on to learn more.

Today's NYT Connections hints (May 18, 2025)

The hints for the latest NYT Connections puzzle can be found in the table below:

All words for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Hints Yellow category School students hate these things. Green category These are words of encouragement. Blue category These are used for a free-spirited person. Purple category These words relate to the first vowel in the alphabet.

Answers for NYT Connections puzzle (May 18, 2025)

The table below features the answers for NYT Connections today:

All NYT Connections answers for today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Answers Yellow category These are Tasks for a Student. The words are Assignment, Exercise, Drill, and Lesson. Green category These are Encouraging Responses in a Guessing Game. The words are Almost, Not Quite, Close, and Warm. Blue category These words mean someone who is Up for Anything. The words are Game, Flexible, Open, and Easy. Purple category These are What "A" Might Mean. The words are Area, Excellent, Athletic, and One.

