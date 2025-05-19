Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (May 19, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers can help you save your winning streak. There are 16 words that the publisher wants the community to categorize into four categories, but the NYT does not reveal the names of the categories and only gives you four chances. Therefore, we've provided four hints to help you solve the puzzle.

You can also find the answers for today's Connections puzzle at the end of the article. Read on to explore more.

Today's NYT Connections hints (May 19, 2025)

The hints for the latest NYT Connections puzzle can be found in the table below:

All words for the New York Times Connections puzzle today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Hints Yellow category These events are conducted for the welfare of those in need. Green category You can find these on a popular board game. Blue category Present in a certain type of whales. Purple category These words sounds like certain body parts.

Answers for NYT Connections puzzle (May 19, 2025)

The table below features the answers for NYT Connections today:

These are the answers for today's puzzle (Image via New York Times)

Categories Answers Yellow category These are words for Fundraising Event. The words are Gala, Benefit, Function, and Ball. Green category These are Spaces on a Monopoly Board. The words are Avenue, Railroad, Chance, and Utility. Blue category These are Features of a Toothed Whale. The words are Blubber, Fluke, Flipper, and Melon. Purple category These are Homophones of Parts of the Foot. The words are Bawl, Soul, Heal, and Tow.

