Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (May 19, 2025): All puzzle answers

By Subhadip Dey
Modified May 19, 2025 00:20 IST
Today
Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (Image via The New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers can help you save your winning streak. There are 16 words that the publisher wants the community to categorize into four categories, but the NYT does not reveal the names of the categories and only gives you four chances. Therefore, we've provided four hints to help you solve the puzzle.

You can also find the answers for today's Connections puzzle at the end of the article. Read on to explore more.

Today's NYT Connections hints (May 19, 2025)

The hints for the latest NYT Connections puzzle can be found in the table below:

All words for the New York Times Connections puzzle today (Image via The New York Times)
All words for the New York Times Connections puzzle today (Image via The New York Times)
CategoriesHints
Yellow categoryThese events are conducted for the welfare of those in need.
Green categoryYou can find these on a popular board game.
Blue categoryPresent in a certain type of whales.
Purple categoryThese words sounds like certain body parts.
Answers for NYT Connections puzzle (May 19, 2025)

The table below features the answers for NYT Connections today:

These are the answers for today's puzzle (Image via New York Times)
These are the answers for today's puzzle (Image via New York Times)
CategoriesAnswers
Yellow categoryThese are words for Fundraising Event. The words are Gala, Benefit, Function, and Ball.
Green categoryThese are Spaces on a Monopoly Board. The words are Avenue, Railroad, Chance, and Utility.
Blue categoryThese are Features of a Toothed Whale. The words are Blubber, Fluke, Flipper, and Melon.
Purple categoryThese are Homophones of Parts of the Foot. The words are Bawl, Soul, Heal, and Tow.
